Gypsy Rose Blanchard Responds to Raunchy Question About Her Relationship with Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now back together with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker and one fan had a burning and definitely NSFW question about the revived romance.

The 32-year-old made her relationship with Urker official again by sharing a video on social media calling their journey a "legendary love story."

One of her 9.7 million followers on TikTok decided to blatantly ask Blanchard, "Now the real question is, is THIS d fire???" the person wrote before adding a fire emoji.

There was no holding back from Blanchard though.

"Let's just say, I'm VERY happy," she responded, adding a fire emoji of her own.

The question, of course, is a reference to a comment Blanchard made earlier this year while defending her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard left a comment to her haters -- which later went viral -- calling them "jealous because [Anderson's] rocking my world every night." She added, "Yeah I said it, the D is fire ... Happy wife happy life."

TMZ first broke the news that Urker and Blanchard were back together, sharing pictures of them kissing on a pier and swaying to music.

"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Blanchard told the outlet.

"We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future," she added.

Blanchard and Urker were initially together while she was still serving time for the role she played in mom Dee Dee Blanchard's death. The pair connected through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in April 2019.