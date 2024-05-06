Christina Hendricks Has Second Wedding at Home for Mother with Alzheimer's

Instagram

After Christina Hendricks enjoyed a star-studded and lavish ceremony in New Orleans with beau George Bianchini last month, the newlyweds did it all over again this past weekend in their back yard.

The decision to have a second wedding this past Sunday came as a way to include Hendrick's mother, who was unable to make it to their nuptials in New Orleans.

"My mother has Alzheimer’s and was not able to come to New Orleans for our wedding, so we brought the wedding to her yesterday in our backyard," the Good Girls star posted to her Instagram on Monday. The post was accompanied with a slideshow of pics of the bride, groom, and their friends and family.

Explaining the decision to have a whole separate ceremony for her mom, Hendricks wrote, "My mother has always been my best friend and there was no way we weren’t going to share our love and celebrate with the biggest supporter and cheerleader in my life."

The Mad Men alum shared why the wedding was especially meaningful, considering her mother's diagnosis. "When you are living so in the moment, so in the present, it is so important to have beauty and love and happiness around you."

She shared that this second ceremony included flower girls and dogs and more friends to celebrate their magical union at home. The bride was again adorned in her stunning wedding dress, with a new bouquet of flowers, and "a Scottish wedding twist to this ceremony," courtesy of Garbage.

The couple made the most of their New Orleans wedding opportunity, too, with People reporting that they led their guests through the streets for a "jazzy parade ... with parasols and umbrellas in hand" after the ceremony and before a reception dinner and night of dancing.

You can enjoy more moments from the couple's first magical wedding day below.