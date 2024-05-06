Miss USA Noelia Voigt Steps Down, Relinquishes Crown to Focus on Her Mental Health

Getty

Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler expresses her support after Noelia Voigt shared a statement announcing her resignation from the title with the hope that she can inspire others to "prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself" and more.

Less than eight months since she was crowned, Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt is stepping down from the position and relinquishing her crown. No word yet on if her runner-up, Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz, will take over her title and duties, as is traditional.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," Voigt wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram announcing her departure. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves."

She expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to represent Utah and the nation as part of her seven-year pageant journey. "Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," she wrote. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today."

She wrote that she hopes her journey inspires others "to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be."

A longtime advocate for mental health awareness, Voigt also hopes to continue to inspire others "to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain."

The Miss USA Organization respected and supported Voigt's decision to step down from her duties with a statement of their own, received by TVLine. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the group said.

"The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."

Among those expressing their support for Voigt's decision was 1995 runner-up Shanna Mokler, who took the title when winner Chelsi Smith won Miss Universe that same year. Moakler commented, "Noelia, all I can say is that I love you. I am so proud of the young woman that you are. I'm so honored that I was able to be a part of your journey."

"I know this decision wasn't easy for you, but I know you know I will always support you, be there for you," Moakler continued. "You are my family and you're someone I greatly admire. You have the kindest spirit, the most outgoing, loving soul and I am here for you always. ❤️"