Billionaire Couple's Missing Child Found In Van with 'Adult Friend,' Who Was Arrested

Marin County Sheriff’s Office/Getty

Mint Butterfield, the 16-year-old child of Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was reported missing last week after leaving behind a note in San Francisco.

The missing 16-year-old child of two tech executives living in San Francisco has been found alive.

Mint Butterfield, the child of Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was located on Saturday, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

"Through this investigation, Detectives learned Mint may have been associated with an adult friend, identified as Christopher 'Kio' Dizefalo, a 26-year-old male out of San Francisco," read a release from the department. "A vehicle associated with Dizefalo was identified as a white van. This van was located in San Francisco, and Dizefalo and Mint were believed to be inside."

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department located Mint -- who uses they/them pronouns -- inside the van, before the Sheriff's Office recovered the teen from the scene and interviewed Dizefalo. Mint wasn't injured and allegedly said they had "run away from their home voluntarily"; they've been returned to the custody of their family.

Dizefalo, meanwhile, was arrested on multiple charges -- including child stealing -- with bail set at $50,000.

"A heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, volunteers and strangers who called in tips and made this recovery possible," Butterfield's parents -- who are no longer together -- and stepfather Jyri Engeström said in a statement to The San Francisco Standard. "We especially want to thank the seasoned law enforcement officers who understand the very real threat of predators who use the allure of drugs to groom teenagers."