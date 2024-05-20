Ryan Guzman Opens Up About Past Suicide Attempt Following 'Mental Health Crisis'

Getty

Ryan Guzman is getting candid about his mental health.

In clip from Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, shared by People, the 9-1-1 actor revealed that he once attempted suicide while in the midst of a mental health crisis.

"About six and a half, seven years ago… I tried, at one point in time, to take my own life," Guzman shared. "Luckily it didn't work. Luckily I got a second chance, by the grace of God."

He continued, "From that moment forward, I've taken each step as an opportunity to erase what got me there and build on what allowed me to live for."

Guzman also reflected on the death of his longtime friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022, and the impact its had on his life and perspective moving forward.

"That moment itself, in addition to what happened to my brother tWitch, are probably the two biggest fundamental moments of my entire life and have allowed me to have a deeper sense of mercy and empathy towards every individual," the 36-year-old actor explained.

He also used the moment to speak directly to men who may be facing similar mental health struggles.

"So I would implore that all men renounce this fact of 'You're a tough man, you have to hold all this in,' but lean on your brother. Really lean on your brother and if your brothers aren't being there in the way they need to be, find some new ones," Guzman urged. "If you don't have the people that are conducive to a healthy lifestyle, you're keeping on to them because of loyalty, let them go."

"There's plenty other people. There's people that have been through your situation before and are more than willing to help," he added.

Guzman said these experiences have inspired him to bring more awareness to issues surrounding mental health, particularly where men are concerned, telling DiDario that he hopes there is a "new wave" where people are able to have "true connections" with people and talk openly about their struggles.

While this is the first time he's spoke about his suicide attempt, Guzman has touched on feelings of depression in the past. In May 2020, he responded to a fan who reached out to him and said they were going through a difficult time.

"I've dealt with depression for years now," he wrote on X, née Twitter. "I've found that the unavoidable battles of negativity can only be 'beat' by keepin the mind busy on tasks that allow negativity to flow through you, rather than sittin in it. The battles can be won but the war is endless."

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

