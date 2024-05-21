Julia Fox Reveals Reasoning for Two-Year Celibacy ... and If There's an End In Sight

Bravo

Julia Fox is coming up to two and a half years of celibacy -- and says "it's going to take a miracle" for it to end.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the actress was asked by a fan to explain the reasoning behind her decision to abstain, as well as how it has improved her life, after Fox recently opened up about her choice on TikTok.

"Well I just think nothing good comes from having sex, including children," the 34-year-old mother-of-one said before quickly adding, "No I'm just kidding!"

"But you know, I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and you know our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back control," she shared, "and it just sucks that is has to be in that way but I just don't feel comfortable until things change."

The overturning of Roe v. Wade -- which recognized the right to abortion -- occurred in June 2022. The decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling means women's ability to choose to have an abortion or continue a pregnancy is no longer protected by the constitution of the Unites States.

Andy Cohen asked if there was an end date to her decision.

"Honestly, it was like 6 months, then it was a year and then I'm like, Oh my God, it's almost two and a half years and it's still going and I don't know, it's going to take a miracle," Fox admitted, before Cohen asked if she missed sex.

"No. In the beginning, yes, but I think it's just like getting over anything, smoking, drugs, whatever it may be, eventually you just forget and all that energy that you were putting toward sex you can put toward other things," she explained.

Cohen then turned to a more personal question, "Can I ask you a personal question, do you masturbate a lot?"

"Not as much as you would think, but maybe like once or twice a month. Sometimes I'll start and then I get like tired and lose interest. I don't know if anyone can relate but I'm just so tired all the time," Fox said as the audience laughed.

The Uncut Gems star revealed her celibacy on a TikTok photo post which showed dating app Bumble's controversial billboard ads.

One billboard read, "You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer," while the other billboard said, "A vow of celibacy is not the answer."

Thousands flooded the comment section, including Fox who wrote, "2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh."