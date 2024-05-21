Colton Underwood Expecting Baby Boy With Husband Jordan C. Brown

"Once the baby's here, it’s gonna be so rewarding -- and I just appreciate the journey that much more," the Bachelor Nation alum said of the ups and downs he faced on his road to fatherhood.

Colton Underwood is going to be a dad!

The Bachelor Nation alum confirmed he's expecting his first child -- a baby boy -- with husband, Jordan C. Brown -- opening up about his fertility journey and the eye-opening process the pair underwent to become parents in a new interview with Men's Health.

"I just figured I'd be good. I figured Jordan would be good. We're healthy… I had four. Four sperm. And three of them are dead. Word for word, what the doctor said, he goes, 'Uh, I can maybe make this one work.' This one?!" Underwood said of the doctor's shocking findings.

Typically, men have millions of sperm, so Underwoods low count meant something was off, and he was determined to fix it.

That meant changing his workout routine -- no more hot tubs and seven-day-a-week workouts, forcing the former football player to step away from his Peloton bike and opt for morning walks and less impact-baring moves.

"Once I'm in, I'm in," he said of his ability to stick to a routine. And it worked. Within three months, his sperm count was back up in the millions, but the process to get this point was riddled with a lack of education around men's reproductive health, something he wishes there was more of.

"I wish somebody had educated me about my sperm and my body, and the decisions that I made and how it would impact me. I didn't know the difference between semen and sperm. If you’re [ejaculating], you just assume you have sperm," he shared before revealing what he and Brown looked for in their egg donor.

"Some people want blue eyes and blond hair. We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love," Underwood expressed.

While they don't know whose sperm was ultimately used in the IVF transfer, Underwood said he's sure the pair will be able to tell once baby boy is born.

Underwood spoke to TooFab about the process of becoming a father earlier this year, and he explained why he decided to open up about navigating fertility on his Daddyhood podcast.

"When my husband and I first started looking around of how we wanted to build our family, there wasn't a lot of information," Underwood said, reiterating the lack of education that exists for men in this space.

He continued, "The more I started speaking on my own struggles ... I didn't have any sperm at first, and the more I started vocalizing that and humanizing it, the more people were confiding in me and being like, 'Yeah same.' I just realized there was this stigma around it and there was the shame around fertility and it felt so isolating that I need to talk about this. Not only for the men out there, but for the women. They bear the burden of a lot of fertility struggles when in fact, a lot of men are to blame, and 50 percent of the equation as well."

"So, having this platform that I have, not only for same-sex couples but for couples out there in general to speak on IVF and fertility struggles, has been something that I've really leaned into," Underwood added.

It's not just been his journey with fertility that Underwood has put on display, but his coming out story and much of his romantic life, which played out on TV for he world to see. While it was anything but easy, Underwood told Men's Health that when their baby is here, all those tough times will be worth it.