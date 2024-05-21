Amber Rose Defends Trump Support, Citing 'Brainwashed' Biden Voters, Transgender and Abortion Issues

Instagram

Former model Amber Rose steps into The Shade Room with a controversial take on the presidential candidates arguing that people of color are being brainwashed by the Biden campaign.

Amber Rose has never been shy about speaking her thoughts and opinions, and she isn't holding back -- or standing down -- when it comes to her staunch support of former president Donald Trump.

Taking to The Shade Room, where all online beefs eventually wind up, Rose purportedly took on President Biden's supporters on the issues of transgender athletes, abortion, and the Black vote.

"Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad," she wrote, per TSR, evoking one of Trump's commonly said words. "Do ur research. I did."

The comment, which came after she shared a photo with Donald and Melania Trump earlier in the day to Instagram with the caption "Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," then pivoted to one of the biggest hot-button LGBTQ+ issues.

"Y'all want biological men in women's sports," she wrote, adding an eye-rolling emoji.

Rose's comment then shifted again, reading, "Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion," urging POC voters to "stop being brainwashed cuz WE'RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions."

The former model's purported comments were shared by TSR with a video of Trump explaining his stance on abortion rights, where he reaffirms that he believes it should be managed at the state level, while qualifying that he also believes instances of rape, incest and the health of the mother should create exceptions -- something not all states support, as seen in existing and pending legislations.

This was followed by Biden's statements calling for Congress to restore Roe v Wade, calling out those states with the harshest anti-abortion laws and affirming that he would veto any national ban that might come his way.

While TooFab has been unable to independently determine which post Rose may have commented on, she did like The Shade Room's post highlighting her comment.

This after The Shade Room shared multiple moments from President Biden's appearance at the HBCU Morehouse College's commencement Monday night. He was presented with an honorary degree during his visit, while one post showed that some graduating students had their backs turned during the president's remarks.

The page also addressed Rose directly in another post, sharing fan reactions to her support of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, including one comment that read, "The woman that claims to care about women's rights, votes for the guy who took women's rights away."

Another commented, "She's a white woman first," which could explain why Rose's supposed comment capitalized "WE'RE ppl of color."

Rose did like the initial post, so clearly she was aware of it.

It all comes on the heels of Rose's own post, where she shared a snapshot of herself with Donald and Melania Trump with the caption "Trump 2024." She even emphasized the post in her IG Stories, adding a second slide of mock "Trumpio's" cereal.

While there has been much outcry among her fan base on her own post, TooFab can find no evidence that Rose has offered them any further explanations there for her Trump support, even as some have said they are unfollowing her.

As noted by TMZ, Rose is an avid activist for women's rights and founder of SlutWalk, "a protest advocating for the end of rape culture, slut shaming and victim blaming."

Among those commenting on Rose's post were Vivica A. Fox -- who wrote, "WTF?? #GURLBYE 🙋🏾‍♀️🤡💩🙋🏾‍♀️" -- and Bob the Drag Queen, who commented, "AMBER?!?!?! WTF"

April Love Geary, Robin Thicke's wife, also wrote, "Didn't you do a whole s--- walk thing? Trump goes against all of that."

For now, it looks like any explanations are being saved for The Shade Room, though we're sure there will be more to come from Rose as the campaign summer season heats up.