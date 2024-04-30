Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz Unpack 'Insane' Viral One Tree Hill Dog-Eating-Heart Scene

Warner Bros./The CW/Getty

Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz admit the viral One Tree Hill scene where a dog eats a human donor heart is "insane".

"This is the episode we get talked about ... Well, I don't wanna say, 'talked about the most for,' but I'll say, 'made fun of the most for,'" Bush recalled during their Monday, April 29 episode of Drama Queens.

Lenz defended the episode noting there were "a lot of really poignant and meaningful moments" in it.

"I liked it, I think, overall," Lenz reflected. "I'm just thinking about this now. If the dog eating the heart in the hospital was not in the episode, do I like this episode? And I do."

The episode is during Season 6, when Dan Scott (Paul Johansson) was patiently waiting for a heart transplant in the hospital. While in the waiting room, a medical staff member carries the heart through in a mini freezer, when he dramatically trips and the heart tumbles out.

A dog subsequently grabs the heart with its mouth and trots off. Meanwhile, the entire waiting room watches in horror, including Dan.

By the way... The dog was also high on marijuana.

"Here's the thing: there has to be a way for Dan to not get the heart," Bush said. "The extreme choice of having a dog that's eaten pounds of weed -- so it's high and hungry -- eat the heart is, you know, a choice that was made."

"It pulled me out because I was like, 'Why is it in a lunch box? Why isn't it sealed? It should be hermetically sealed or whatever the term is for so it doesn't get contaminated,'" Bush noted, calling the scene "silly".

"All of the little things where I was like, it's so far-fetched that I can't stop asking questions instead of actually watching the scene."

She continued, "But then I did have to wonder, is that because we've been ridiculed for this for a decade and a half and so we are just ready to hate it? I don't know."

Lenz later agrees, admitting that the episode could have been set up better.

"If we had started on the medic who was, whatever, coming in from a bender the night before and didn't seal the thing up properly, and we followed the case ... If they had actually come up with plausible explanations," Lenz added. "If we saw why the heart was the perfect storm, it really would've actually paid off, I think."

"There were ways they could've improved that, but [it] didn't happen," Lenz concluded.