Sophia Bush Says One Tree Hill Boss Didn't Want 'Attractive' Male Cast to 'Pull Attention' from Him on Set

Sophia Bush says the "creepy" showrunner promised she wouldn't have a romantic storyline with her then-boyfriend Austin Nichols on the show, only to pull a total 180.

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan are continue to share more behind the scenes intel from their hit television show, One Tree Hill.

During the Monday, January 29, episode of their Drama Queens podcast Bush told a story about their boss, Mark Schwahn, which unfolded when Austin Nichols' joined the cast of in season 6. Bush and Nichols had been dating on and off for years since, following her public divorce from costar Chad Michael Murray in 2006.

The 41-year-old actress claims she was promised her character, Brooke, would not date Nichols character, Julian, by show creator, Schwahn. Julian was an agent from Los Angeles who wanted to make a movie out of Lucas' [Murray] book.

"There was a lot of apology from the boss that was like, 'I had no idea this overlapped with your real life how weird.' And I was like, 'Dude, I've dated like three people in 10 years. What do you mean you had no idea? You're my nightmare.' And he was like, 'Promise you'll barely ever have scenes together but it will certainly never be romantic,'" Bush told Morgan.

"They said he would be there for a time, maybe break [Peyton and Lucas] up," Bush told cohost Morgan.

But this is not how his storyline ended up. Despite being promised that Brooke would not be romantically involved with Julian, they end up becoming an item, getting married and even welcoming twins before the end of the series in 2012. Talk about a 180.

Bush claimed Schwahn felt threatened by attractive men being on set and claimed he "emotionally castrated" Julian to avoid him having any friends on the show.

"The hilarity of it was that there were other dynamics at play and our creepy boss didn't want all of Julian Baker's cool hot Hollywood movie star character friends coming into town," Bush revealed.

"He did not want any more attractive young male cast members on our set and pull attention away from him, him being our boss, so he essentially emotionally castrated Julian and made him into a nerd who didn't know how to give a high 5 he had a 6-year-old be his best man because he didn't have any friends," Bush says.

The three former costars [Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan and Bush] have been vocal about their time together on One Tree Hill and the experiences they had with their boss Schwahn.

In the years since the series went off the air, many in the cast and crew accused Schwahn of sexual misconduct, with Burton alleging he forcibly kissed her and groped her; he was eventually fired from his job at The Royals on E! when the allegations came out.