Meghan McCain Trashes Drew Barrymore's 'Momala' Harris Moment: 'Have Some F--king Respect'

CBS / Getty

Former 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain does not mince words tearing apart Drew Barrymore's intimate interview style with Vice President Kamala Harris, calling for people around her to tell her "some of this stuff is not appropriate."

Drew Barrymore has been getting a lot of attention for her unique and intimate interview style on her eponymous talk show. While some find it refreshing and very personable, it doesn't sit well with others. Others like Meghan McCain, who blasted the former child star.

"I know that's like Drew Barrymore's thing but I think someone needs to talk to her," the former View cohost said on the latest episode of her Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast. "Like, not everything is a therapy session and some of this stuff is not appropriate."

While Barrymore has come under scrutiny for various interview moments over the years, McCain appeared to be responding in particular to the Never Been Kissed star's Monday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, which quickly went viral.

McCain said that watching that got her "blood boiling" as Barrymore loomed very close to the vice president and urged her to be "Momala of the country," using her stepkids' nickname for her and saying "we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now."

"This is the Vice President of the United States of America. This is the strongest country with the most robust military in world history," McCain railed on her podcast. "If, God forbid, something happens to President Biden, she is the woman who will be our commander in chief with the nuclear codes."

"She's also a highly educated woman, former prosecutor, former senator," she continued. "Have some f--king respect, Drew Barrymore!"

Ironically, McCain has been incredibly critical of the vice president herself, even commenting on the podcast that this interview moment helped her side with Harris for once.

As if it wasn't clear from all of that, McCain then added, "I don't like it." She went on to make it clear that this isn't necessarily an attack on Barrymore as a person or her intentions in that moment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I know she probably didn't have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you're going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege," she said, arguing that Barrymore needed to "level up" her game.

In particular, McCain suggested that an interview appearance like this could hurt Harris' global image. "I sure as hell wouldn't be sitting on her lap talking about how she needs to be my mom, crying. It's disrespectful, and it's disrespectful to our presidency and vice presidency."

The vice president herself didn't seem too particularly bothered by how the interview turned out. She shared a snippet of herself to her social media, with the caption, "The true measure of strength is based on who you lift up, not who you beat down."

She also brought up a previous viral moment where Barrymore was again intimately close with her guest -- in this case Oprah Winfrey -- and holding her hands while they talked. "These are people who deserve respect in all ways," McCain argued, "including physically respecting the space you're occupying with them."