Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Separate: 'Mutual and Difficult Decision'

Getty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband reveal they are taking "some time apart" to "reevaluate our relationship."

Another Real Housewives marriage is in trouble.

On Thursday, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and husband PK announced their separation on Instagram, following "a lot of speculation about our marriage."

"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," the two began.

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the statement continued.

The two concluded, "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

One of the first to comment on the post was former RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna, who simply wrote, "I love you ❤️"

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth added, "It's ok and it will be ok❤️"

The split comes after Kemsley address her issues with PK on the most recent season of RHOBH and, especially, the reunion back in March.

Viewers saw the pair struggle throughout the season, as Dorit grappled with her PTSD following a home invasion and her husband's apparent lack of understanding of what she was going through mentally. After admitting they had some "challenging years" back in October -- while also denying separation rumors -- Kemsley was asked by host Andy Cohen what happened.

"After we wrapped, things got progressively worse and him and I were probably at an all time bad," she said, explaining PK even stayed with Boy George in a hotel for a couple of weeks while at their lowest. "We were struggling and we were working through things," she added, reiterating she didn't see his time at a hotel as them living "separate lives" at all.

Now, she said, things between them are "better than ever" -- this after PK stopped drinking.