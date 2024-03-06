Dorit Kemsley Details PK Marriage Issues on RHOBH Reunion, Denies Faking Robbery

Bravo/Getty

Dorit reveals PK lived with Boy George for two weeks as things got "progressively worse" in their marriage, before responding to Garcelle's belief there were things about the robbery she felt "were a little off."

Kyle Richards isn't the only one with marriage problems on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- and on tonight's reunion, Dorit Kemsley opened up about her issues with husband PK.

Viewers saw the pair struggle throughout the season, as Dorit grappled with her PTSD following a home invasion and her husband's apparent lack of understanding of what she was going through mentally.

After admitting they had some "challenging years" back in October -- while also denying separation rumors -- Kemsley was asked by host Andy Cohen what happened.

"After we wrapped, things got progressively worse and him and I were probably at an all time bad," she said, explaining PK even stayed with Boy George in a hotel for a couple of weeks while at their lowest. "We were struggling and we were working through things," she added, reiterating she didn't see his time at a hotel as them living "separate lives" at all.

Now, she said, things between them are "better than ever" -- this after PK stopped drinking.

"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker. I think it's difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much," she explained. "He gave up drinking. He's been sober for 49 days. That was a very pivotal moment. Things are, knock on wood, as good as they could possibly be."

As we previously mentioned, a lot of their issues appeared to stem from the family's 2022 home invasion -- during which Dorit was allegedly held at gunpoint by robbers, while the couple's kids were in the house. PK was out of town in London at the time.

Elsewhere in the reunion, Kemsley criticized costar Garcelle Beauvais for questioning some of her account of the robbery. "To suggest what I went through, a mother's worst nightmare, worst nightmare ... you intimated that it wasn't real," said Sutton, as Garcelle pushed back.

"I believe you were robbed. I just thought there were a few things that were a little off," said Beauvias, who questioned during the season why some of Dorit's pricey rings were spared during the ordeal and why one of the attackers agreed to leave Kemsley's phone by the front steps of their home after exiting.

"The things that I traveled with, including my rings, were not where they were normally," Dorit explained, saying she had just come back from a trip and hadn't unpacked everything yet. She also said she begged the robbers to leave her phone because she had no other way to contact her husband, with which they agreed.

"That's rare. Am I wrong?" asked Garcelle, while Dorit was adamant her story was "just not that crazy." She then added, "What is crazy to go on national television and peddle a false narrative!"

Garcelle said she was simply sharing her own opinion, telling Dorit that her own beliefs don't "change your world in any way." Kemsley disagreed, saying Beauvais' comments were "a very strong thing to say" and made her believe her costar "couldn't care less" about what she went through.

"I'm sorry if I hurt you with that, that was just my opinion," said Garcelle, with Dorit telling her she appreciated the apology.