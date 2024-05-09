Hailey Bieber Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Justin Bieber

Getty

The Biebers are set to be parents almost six years after their marriage in September 2018.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby!

The 30-year-old musician took to Instagram to make the announcement, tagging his wife, Hailey in the caption. While Hailey posted the same series of photos, and also kept the caption simple by just tagging her husband.

The carousel started with a super 8mm film of the pair appearing to renew their vows as Hailey is dressed in a white off the shoulder lace gown and matching veil. The images show the Rhode creator cradling her belly as Justin takes photos of her in a field.

The post has been liked by countless fans and fellow famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Jen Atkin, while the comment section was flooded with messages of congratulations.

"ahhhh here come the tears again ❤️," Jenner, Hailey's best friend wrote.

While also pregnant Sophia Grainge commented on Hailey's post, "Ahh!! Congratulations 🥹💕😍"

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!" Kardashian commented, as new mom Paris Hilton wrote: "🥰Congratulations love🩷🩷🩷"

TMZ reports the 27-year-old is six months along in her pregnancy, meaning she will be expecting late summer.

There have been rumors about the pair expecting for a while now, with photos surfacing of Hailey wearing a flowy dress in Hawaii in April, leading many fans to think she was hiding a possible pregnancy.