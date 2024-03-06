Hailey Bieber Claps Back at 'False' Marriage Stories After Dad Stephen Baldwin Sparks Concern

Instagram/Getty

Hailey Bieber is not here for the speculation surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The rhode skincare founder took to Instagram Stories Tuesday night to clear a few things up after "false" stories began circulating about the status of her relationship following a cryptic post from her dad, Stephen Baldwin.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air... come from the land of delusion," Hailey wrote. "'So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

The statement came after Baldwin reposted a video on February 26 of Justin singing, which was originally shared by All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx.

Marx's post was captioned, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

The post reportedly upset Hailey, since it seemingly referenced a private matter that the Bieber's were dealing with that has not been disclosed.

Marx even added that his wife Eileen Marx and Hailey's mother Kennya Deodato Baldwin "pray often together" for the married couple, who tied the knot back in 2018.

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," Mark wrote in the since-deleted post. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that [is] intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you."

Hailey quelled speculation about trouble in paradise with her 30th birthday tribute to Justin, in which she called the "Peaches" singer the "love of my life."

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍," she captioned the loved-up post, which saw Hailey look back on their marriage, sharing throwback snaps of their travels, shots smooching and even an adorable pic of Justin as a kid.

Despite her father's cryptic post, both Hailey and Justin are devout Christians, and were even photographed attending church following the incident.