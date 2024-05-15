Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Dorit Kemsley & PK Split and Why Ariana Madix Living With Tom Sandoval Didn't Make Sense

Bravo / Getty

Lisa Vanderpump is weighing in on some major headlines in the Bravoverse.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday following part one of an the explosive three-part season 11 Vanderpump Rules reunion, the restauranteur was met with a few questions, including one about her friend Paul "PK" Kemsley, and his separation from wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit.

"I wasn't, actually," the RHOBH alum said when asked if she was surprised about their split. "I haven't watched the show, contrary to what many of the cast members say, but I do have a mutual friend -- well a few mutual friends actually with PK -- and I kind of heard from the hotel that he was staying in for many months, that they had been separated for a quite long time, on-and-off, backwards and forwards."

Vanderpump continued, "So no, it didn't surprise me. But, as always, whatever my feelings are, I think it's sad when they've got children involved. And I hope they work it out. I really do."

News of Dorit and PK's separation came last week, with the pair releasing a joint statement on Instagram, following "a lot of speculation" about their marriage.

"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," the heartfelt post began.

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the statement continued.

The two concluded, "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

While Vanderpump got questions throughout the evening about both RHOBH and VPR, the number one question that came in for her had to do with that "fourth wall" break on the latter show's season 11 finale.

When asked her opinion about many on the VPR cast's frustrations with Ariana Madix not engaging with Tom Sandoval in the season's final episodes, Vanderpump said she understood.

What she had a hard time with, however, was the fact that Madix lived under the same roof as Sandoval for over a year after after he cheated on her with former cast mate, Rachel Leviss, but refused to talk to him on camera.

"I understand if she'd drawn a line in the sand and said, 'No I don't want anything to do with him,' but the fact that she was living with him, I think you have to pick a lane," the reality star said. "Because the juxtaposition of her living with him, passing in the corridor for what is it, a year now? That doesn't make sense to anybody."

As for whether that could be seen as a double standard given how she dealt with Kyle Richards following their falling out on RHOBH, Vanderpump said absolutely not.

"Yeah, but she showed up to do the show. I was like, 'I'm done.' When people were like, 'Oh, you walked away.' Yes, after nine and a half years," she explained of her shocking exit from the series in 2019. "Nine and a half years, I took it so many times from them. I finally said, 'OK, that's it.'"