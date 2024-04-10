Mama June Hasn't Seen Granddaughter Kylee Since Daughter Anna's Funeral

Getty / Instagram

Mama June is opening up about raising her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

The 44-year-old matriarch and reality TV star has been raising 11-year-old Kaitlyn Cardwell since the child's mother Anna Cardwell -- Mama June's eldest of four daughters -- died from cancer in December 2023.

"This is the truth: Kylee's Dad shouldn't be raising Kylee and I shouldn't be raising Kaitlyn," Mama June -- whose real name is June Shannon -- said to Entertainment Tonight.

"[Their] mother, Anna, should be raising them and that's what I say over and over and over again. I even tell Kaitlyn that very often, 'I'll never replace your mother,'" she continued.

Kylee's dad, Anna's ex-husband Michael Cardwell, has been the raising 8-year-old on his own -- and, according to Mama June, she has not seen the child since her daughter's funeral.

Cardwell passed away on December 9, after a battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

June insisted Kaitlyn is doing well despite her world being "tossed upside down," but shared she was less sure about Kylee.

"I can't answer for Kylee because we have not seen her since the funeral, but Kaitlyn is doing amazing," said Shannon. "She's going to public school. She's doing more amazing than she was in her private school as far as grades and stuff."

While Mama June has not seen Kylee, it is unclear whether the half-sisters have seen each other. TooFab has reached out to Mama June's team for a comment. Kaitlyn's biological father has never publicly been revealed.

"I'm sure Kaitlyn does have her good days and she has her bad days -- just like me, I have my good days, my bad days," she continued.

With Mama June: Family Crisis currently airing, the reality stat also said she's nervous for the upcoming episodes -- which include Anna's final appearances -- as Anna "gets worse and worse."

"For me personally, it's just been emotional," she said before adding, "that's going to be traumatic for a bunch of us to watch."