Woman's Final Moments Heard on 911 Call; Her Body Was Found 6 Months Later

The body of Jamilla Smith was found in a wooded area of South Carolina, six months after placing a 911 call in which she claimed her ex-boyfriend was chasing her and ran her over, before screaming and the line going dead.

A South Carolina woman who went missing after placing a distressing 9-1-1 call has been found; her official cause of death has also been revealed.

30-year-old Jamilla Shanae Smith disappeared in December 2023, while her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Gabriel Harmon, was arrested for kidnapping and murder. Her body, however, wasn't recovered until May 10 in a wooded area of Aiken, SC, per USA Today.

Following an autopsy, the Aiken County Coroner confirmed her cause of death, saying she had been shot in the head.

Both Smith and Harmon were both named as missing endangered persons on December 4, 2023; Smith was last heard from by her family on December 2. At the time, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said the pair had "a history of domestic violence incidents," while "information conveyed to investigators revealed that Daniel has some mental health issues and made some threats of self-harm."

Police, in an arrest affidavit, later revealed a breathless Smith placed a 9-1-1 call on December 2 -- and said her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and was chasing her down the road. An engine being revved up was reportedly heard, before Jamila was heard screaming and saying, "No, don't touch me, don’t hurt me please, and you hit me."

"The phone appears to drop," read the affidavit, before a male voice -- believed to be Harmon's -- could be heard telling Smith to get into his car so he could bring her to the emergency room.

"The man could be heard saying, 'You jumped in front of the car,' and Smith said, 'No, I didn't.' Smith said, 'Leave me alone, it hurts, I can't," the docs continue, via WJBF. "She screams, 'No,' some more and said, 'You ran over me.'"

The line then went dead; Smith was never taken to the hospital.