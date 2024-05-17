Jersey Shore Pays Tribute to DJ Pauly D's Father Following Death at 71

Getty / MTV

"In loving memory. Paul DelVecchio Sr. May 7, 1952 - May 4, 2024," the message aired at the end of Thursday's episode of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' read.

Jersey Shore is remembering DJ Pauly D's father in the days after his death.

On Thursday's season 7 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV included a special tribute to the reality star's dad, Paul DelVecchio Sr., who died at the age of 71 on May 4.

"In loving memory. Paul DelVecchio Sr. May 7, 1952 - May 4, 2024," the message read along with a number of photos of Paul Sr., including some with a young Pauly D.

While Pauly D has yet to comment publicly on the death of his father, an an obituary confirmed his passing. "Paul D. DelVecchio Sr., 71, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2024," the obit read.

The tribute featured a look back at Paul's life as a business owner, heading up P. DelVecchio Remodeling "for many years before he retired," per the obit shared on Maceroni Funeral Home and Cremation Services' website.

"Carpentry wasn't just a job for him, it was his passion," the tribute continued, calling Paul a "Jack of all trades."

"He could build or fix anything. He loved his family and being in nature. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved walking and spending time at the ocean. His favorite pastime was playing the slots at the local casino and he never refused a good family card game. He was a man of many talents. He had a beautiful singing voice and could draw anything," the obit read.

The post also noted that Paul Sr. was survived by Pauly D, 43, and daughter Vanessa DelVecchio-Lindimore, as well as a brother and four grandchildren.

The touching tribute also included a video, which saw photos of Paul Sr. over the years with his friends and family, and included several shots of him and Pauly, and Pauly's daughter, Amabella.

While Pauly D didn't share his family much on TV, his Paul Sr. did appear on an episode of The Pauly D Project in 2012.

The MTV spinoff series featured Pauly D leaving his life in Rhode Island to pursue a career as a DJ in Las Vegas. The show highlighted some of Paul's health issues, making the move across the country a particularly difficult one for the reality star.

"My dad had a stroke, so I'm scared to leave him," Pauly admitted during an episode. "One thing about my family [is] they don't ask for help. They never tell you they're hurt."

"It's gonna be tough to leave to go to Vegas, but I need to be out there," Pauly tells his dad in the episode.

"I'll be alright. I'm doing good," Paul Sr. assured his son before joking that he couldn't come out and watch Pauly's DJ gigs because he'll "get a headache."

"If I get this gig and have to move to Vegas, it's going to be really hard. I want to be close to my father. But I need to be out west. That's where the opportunities are," Pauly says in a confessional.

Although Pauly's family life wasn't seen by the public as much as it has been with some of his other Jersey Shore co-stars, the episode captured the sweet father-son bond the pair shared.