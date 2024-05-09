Pauly D Suffered Secret Medical Emergency While Filming Jersey Shore: 'I Almost Died'

MTV

Footage of the reality star's "scary" ordeal was shown on the latest episode of Jersey Shore, as he revealed how a hemorrhoid landed him in the ER.

Gym, tan, emergency room!

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pauly D revealed for the first time that he was hospitalized following a medical emergency during the cast trip to Nashville.

The reveal came during the group's vacation to Arizona, after Pauly spotted the show's medic during a dinner. "I have a lot of respect for those guys after I almost died," he said, before the show flashed back to a confessional in Nashville where the DJ started feeling off.

"I don't feel well," he said to producers in the footage, before telling them he was feeling "dizzy" and couldn't breathe. Production then called 9-1-1.

In a confessional filmed after the emergency, Pauly explained what happened in detail.

"In Nashville, I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that ruptured and it was bleeding throughout the night and it was bleeding so bad I lost so much blood that I actually fainted," he explained.

"I had to get rushed to the hospital and they had to give me a blood transfusion and then sew that up," he added, before praising girlfriend Nikki Hall for flying to Tennessee to be by his side through the ordeal. "It was a scary thing," he added.

In Arizona, he told the rest of the cast that he "bounced right back" after the blood transfusion, adding that the "scariest part" of the situation for him was having to cancel two of his shows -- as he hates letting down his fans.

Clearly OK now, he then compared his comeback to that of a blood-sucker from Vampire Diaries.

"If you watch Vampire Diaries, it's the same thing," he said. "When the vampire has no blood, he's weak. when he has blood, he's brand new. I'm a vampire, legit!"