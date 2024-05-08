Tom Sandoval Calls Rachel Leviss a 'F--king Coward' in Vanderpump Rules Reunion Preview

"I think her sitting here preaching to everybody that she's moving on but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just f--king ridiculous," he said of his ex, while Lala Kent praised Sandoval and Rachel for appearing at last year's reunion in the wake of Scandoval.
Time may heal all wounds, but Tom Sandoval doesn't seem to have a positive opinon about his ex Rachel Leviss following their breakup and the fallout of their affair.
In a preview for Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion, Sandoval and his costars weighed in on Rachel's departure from the show after last season.
When host Andy Cohen asked Lisa Vanderpump if she believed Rachel was going to return at the start of Season 11, she said, "All of her actions were so kind of unpredictable, I really didn't know," before bringing up Rachel's podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, which she launched a few months following her exit from Pump Rules.
"All of this nonsense on a podcast and her denigrating everyone -- it's absolutely ridiculous," Lisa said, to which Sandoval asked if she "actually listened to that thing."
"I don't listen to it," she replied. "I mean, from what I've been told."
Similarily, Sandoval said he "wasn't sure" whether not Rachel would return to the show.
"I always encouraged her to take some time away from everybody, including myself, and come to her decision that way," said the TomTom founder, who reportedly split from Rachel last May.
The group then reflected on the previous reunion, in which Sandoval and Rachel came face-to-face with the cast in the wake of Scandoval. At the time, Ariana Madix -- who, of course, was in a longterm relationship with Sandoval when he had a secret affair Rachel -- and several cast members, including Lala Kent, absolutely went off on Rachel and Sandoval. (The March 2023 reunion was seemingly the last time the cast all saw Rachel as well.)
"Looking back on the last reunion, do any of you have any regrets about your converstaions with her?" Andy asked.
"As time passes, there's healing that happens. And I think had she come back, we would have had a very productive conversation," Lala replied. "But I stand behind everything that I said at that reunion."
Ariana also had no regrets, saying, "I mean I had the courage to stand up to my perpetrators. I can't believe I even showed up that day."
Lala, meanwhile, praised Rachel and Sandoval for appearing at the Season 10 reunion knowing that they would likely be ripped apart.
"Well, I think credit needs to be given to her with that. Because I'm very proud of Ariana for coming and facing something that was very difficult. She had a solid support system physically in the room and outside, right?" Lala said. "For Tom and Raquel to show up -- now that was like, 'Damn, I consider myself a tough bitch, I don't think I could have. I don’t think I would have.'"
But Sandoval did not have good things to say about his ex, blasting her as a "coward."
"Looking back, I think she's a f--king coward. Like, I'm sorry to say it," he said. "And I think her sitting here preaching to everybody that she's moving on but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just f--king ridiculous."
The three 3-part Vanderpump Rules reunion event kicks off next Tuesday on Bravo, and will be followed by a Secrets Revealed episode May 29 on Peacock. Below is a full rundown of the episodes to come.
- "Plot Twist": May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
In a dramatic conclusion to the season, the group descends on Treasure Island for a night of music and mayhem. Scheana performs her new single "Apples" live for the first time. Katie clashes with Jo over a year's worth of grievances. Ariana takes Dan to lunch with her friends, but things go awry when Scheana brings up her recent encounter with Sandoval. The fourth wall is left shattered when Sandoval approaches Ariana for a conversation, igniting a chain of events that threatens to rewire the group's friendships forever.
- "Reunion, Part 1": May 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Sandoval finds himself on the defensive when he gets called out for his poor decisions in the press. While Ariana builds a life on Broadway with her new boyfriend, questions remain about what to do with the shared house in L.A. Scheana and Brock discuss the turbulence in their marriage. Everyone is brought to tears as Brock describes the impact Scheana and Summer have had on his life. Lala challenges Katie's authenticity about her feelings toward Ariana.
- "Reunion, Part 2": May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
The season 11 reunion continues when Ally and Jo join the group and Andy Cohen presses Scheana and Schwartz for details on their secret makeout in Vegas. Ariana opens up about the disconnect she felt with Scheana after the Lake Tahoe trip. Katie makes a surprising revelation about her "revenge bang" with Schwartz’s best friend. Lala blows up on Schwartz for continuing to gaslight Jo about their relationship. Ally reflects on her future with James and sets clear boundaries for his behavior. Sandoval draws James' fury when he suggests Mya doesn't belong to Ariana.
- "Reunion, Part 3": May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
The reunion comes to a stunning close when, for the first time, the cast watches the last minutes of the finale live on stage. Ariana breaks her no contact rule with Sandoval, leaving both in tears. Scheana defends her actions and suggests her rift with Ariana started well before this summer. Katie blames Sandoval for the downfall of her relationship with Schwartz. Lala doubles down on the comments she made during the season, leaving her friendships on life support.