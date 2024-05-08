Tom Sandoval Calls Rachel Leviss a 'F--king Coward' in Vanderpump Rules Reunion Preview

Bravo

while Lala Kent praised Sandoval and Rachel for appearing at last year's reunion in the wake of Scandoval.

Time may heal all wounds, but Tom Sandoval doesn't seem to have a positive opinon about his ex Rachel Leviss following their breakup and the fallout of their affair.

In a preview for Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion, Sandoval and his costars weighed in on Rachel's departure from the show after last season.

When host Andy Cohen asked Lisa Vanderpump if she believed Rachel was going to return at the start of Season 11, she said, "All of her actions were so kind of unpredictable, I really didn't know," before bringing up Rachel's podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, which she launched a few months following her exit from Pump Rules.

"All of this nonsense on a podcast and her denigrating everyone -- it's absolutely ridiculous," Lisa said, to which Sandoval asked if she "actually listened to that thing."

"I don't listen to it," she replied. "I mean, from what I've been told."

Similarily, Sandoval said he "wasn't sure" whether not Rachel would return to the show.

"I always encouraged her to take some time away from everybody, including myself, and come to her decision that way," said the TomTom founder, who reportedly split from Rachel last May.

The group then reflected on the previous reunion, in which Sandoval and Rachel came face-to-face with the cast in the wake of Scandoval. At the time, Ariana Madix -- who, of course, was in a longterm relationship with Sandoval when he had a secret affair Rachel -- and several cast members, including Lala Kent, absolutely went off on Rachel and Sandoval. (The March 2023 reunion was seemingly the last time the cast all saw Rachel as well.)

"Looking back on the last reunion, do any of you have any regrets about your converstaions with her?" Andy asked.

"As time passes, there's healing that happens. And I think had she come back, we would have had a very productive conversation," Lala replied. "But I stand behind everything that I said at that reunion."

Ariana also had no regrets, saying, "I mean I had the courage to stand up to my perpetrators. I can't believe I even showed up that day."

Lala, meanwhile, praised Rachel and Sandoval for appearing at the Season 10 reunion knowing that they would likely be ripped apart.

"Well, I think credit needs to be given to her with that. Because I'm very proud of Ariana for coming and facing something that was very difficult. She had a solid support system physically in the room and outside, right?" Lala said. "For Tom and Raquel to show up -- now that was like, 'Damn, I consider myself a tough bitch, I don't think I could have. I don’t think I would have.'"

But Sandoval did not have good things to say about his ex, blasting her as a "coward."

"Looking back, I think she's a f--king coward. Like, I'm sorry to say it," he said. "And I think her sitting here preaching to everybody that she's moving on but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just f--king ridiculous."

The three 3-part Vanderpump Rules reunion event kicks off next Tuesday on Bravo, and will be followed by a Secrets Revealed episode May 29 on Peacock. Below is a full rundown of the episodes to come.