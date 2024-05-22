Kendall Jenner Insists She's 'Not Boring' on The Kardashians Season Premiere

Hulu

"I am a good time, okay," she insists -- ahead of some Paris Fashion Week drama involving both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner is adamant she's not as "boring" as she appears on The Kardashians.

On Thursday's season premiere, the 28-year-old model returned to the confessional chair and was almost immediately asked by producers if she felt she was managing her anxiety better than years past. Her mental health is something that's become a regular storyline for the reality star -- and one she acknowledged might not be the most exciting subject to continually tackle.

"I wanna say something. I feel like I am obviously the most boring sister," she said into camera. "Genuinely, I watch the show back and I'm just like, I talk about the same thing over and over again. I'm always talking about my baby horse, my f--king horses and my anxiety."

"Boring is a really negative word, that's for sure, because I'm not boring," she then insisted. "Ask any one of my best friends, I am a good time!"

Kendall then managed to avoid talking about horses and her anxiety for the rest of the episode, as she headed to France for Paris Fashion Week, where she was walking in the Victoria Beckham runway show.

During the trip, she met up with sister Kylie Jenner for dinner, where Kylie wanted to set a few things straight about her perceived late arrival to the Dolce & Gabbana show earlier that day.

Saying there was some "drama" at the show, Kylie explained the designers specifically asked her to walk out right before the presentation began. This, of course, made it look like she was the reason the show started late ... when she was really just backstage taking photos at the request of the designers themselves.

"I saw everyone sitting, I realized, 'Oh s--t, everyone sitting here for the last hour is gonna think they were waiting or me," she told Kendall. "Then, of course all these reporters that are there start going on TikTok... [saying she] held the show up for 47 minutes."

Later in the show, their sister Kim Kardashian also appeared to be late arriving to the Victoria Beckham show with mom Kris Jenner -- despite giving themselves more than an hour to get there. They didn't want to miss the show, as Kendall was walking in it and Kim and Victoria are friends.

"I just know what's gonna come and for everyone to start with this story that we held up the show, who do we think they are, that Anna [Wintour] was mad, that we don't like each other," Kim said in a confessional, predicting the headlines about her late arrival. "If anything, I feel like we have to be extra on time, early, just not give anyone a reason to talk s--t."

Though Kendall walked the show, though Kim and Kris didn't recognize her thanks to the glasses she was sporting on the runway.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.