Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Marvel Over Scott Disick's Weight Loss on The Kardashians Premiere

After appearing on The Kardashians at his "unhealthiest" last year, Scott Disick shocked his family with his transformation on the Season 5 premiere.

Scott Disick looked like a new man on the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star appeared on the new episode, which dropped Thursday on Hulu, and was immediately met with compliments on his appearance by both Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian after the pair stopped by his house to visit.

"You look great!" Kris exclaimed upon seeing him, adding, "Wow, somebody's lost a lot of weight." In a confessional, she added, "Scott looks great and I know that he's really struggled the last year or so. I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."

Khloe also noted how "healthy" the contents of his refrigerator were, as the camera showed off water, almond milk and grapes.

Before conversation turned to Caitlyn Jenner -- see more about that here -- Scott also said his son Mason, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has been "great" and "really unbelievable" lately. He added that the father-son duo are "closer than ever," before saying the teen is "extremely excited about his new car that you promised him in three years."

Scott's transformation comes seven months after an episode of The Kardashians from Season 4 in which Khloe said Disick was "probably the unhealthiest I've seen him."

"I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back. Ever since that car accident, it got worse over time," he explained then, referring to the 2022 incident in which he flipped his Lamborghini. Per TMZ at the time, speed appeared to be a factor.

Scott explained that he hadn't actually gone to a doctor to address his problems, later admitting that the only help he sought was with a spiritualist who recommended he do mushrooms. Khloe, however, suggested he start physical therapy and using an E-stim machine, before recommending her own therapist.

In the doctor's office, Scott explained that after the accident, "everything has changed in my life."

"I haven't been able to run around, I gained weight," he said, before calling the shrooms suggestion "insanity." He added that the injury also affected his sex life, saying that because he "can't move" he's "terrible" in the sack. "No motion for me, that's pretty damn hot," he joked before -- after Khloe said that should be his motivation to get back on track -- he cracked, "Get back on the wagon to f--k!"

"Good news and bad news with the MRI. You're kind of on that cusp of possibly needing surgery. The good news is you can save it without during surgery. But you need to be locked in. You have a little window, but it's closing on you," the therapist told him, before Disick said he really did not want to get open back surgery.