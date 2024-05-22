The Kardashians Call Out Caitlyn Jenner for Her Involvement In 'House of Kardashian' Doc: 'It Hurts'

Hulu/Getty

"Have you seen the bulls--t she's doing?" asked Scott Disick, before Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian gave their unfiltered thoughts on Caitlyn's comments about the family in a documentary.

Looks like there's new tension between Caitlyn Jenner and The Kardashians.

On this week's season premiere of their Hulu series, the reality stars reacted to Caitlyn agreeing to appear in a documentary called House of Kardashian, a doc which didn't paint the most flattering picture of the family.

The subject came up after Khloe Kardashian dropped Caitlyn's name while sharing a story from her own teens years -- reflecting on a time she had to drive a "s--tfaced" Kris Jenner home from The Standard, despite not having her driver's license yet. Per Khloe, Kris threw up in the car on the way home, adding that Caitlyn "hosed down" the car and her jacket when they got home.

"Have you seen that bulls--t she's doing?" asked Scott Disick after Caitlyn's name came up.

"There's this new documentary about our family and apparently whoever has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary and no one really has agreed to do it, except for Caitlyn," Khloe explained in confessional, before she, Scott and Kris were seen watching a promo for the doc together.

In the teaser, Caitlyn said that her ex always "wanted to be more than just a housewife," as Kris reacted by exclaiming, "Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. Okay, kill me."

"Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants," said Khloe. "I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn't trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn't like that about her."

Scott was especially confused about the situation after Kris helped her ex out getting more subscribers for her YouTube page back in 2021 -- bringing that up before exclaiming, "And now this?"

"This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too," added Khloe. "And I was very close to Bruce. Bruce and I, I used to lay in bed with him and watch Unsolved Mysteries all the time."

Though she wasn't part of the conversation, Kim Kardashian also reacted to the doc in her own confessional.

"I got so many text messages, like, 'Doesn't that hurt your feelings that this is what your stepdad says about you?' It honestly doesn't,'" she said. "I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I've had."

Of her involvement with the doc, which is currently on Peacock, Jenner said she was "happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years."

She added, "I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren."