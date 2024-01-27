Brandon Jenner Shares Where He Stands with Caitlyn, Reveals If His Kids Have Met Kylie's Children

Getty

The father of three got candid about his relationship with his father and half-sister in a new interview.

Brandon Jenner is opening up about where he stands with his father, Caitlyn Jenner, after they had a strained relationship in the past.

In an interview with Us Weekly while promoting his new UnchainedTV series, At Home With the Jenners, the 42-year-old singer revealed he and Caitlyn currently have a "great" relationship and are "very close."

"I talk to my dad almost every day," Brandon explained. "We have a lot of things in common. ... We're both pilots, so we share a hanger, and we're up there at least a couple times a week working on planes and flying and stuff. So, we're very good friends and we have a great relationship, definitely better than it's ever been, or just more close than it's ever been, which is nice."

Brandon's wife, Cayley Jenner, with whom he shares 3-year-old twin boys, told Us Weekly that their sons have a nickname for Caitlyn, and refer to her as "Boom Boom."

"Boom Boom's present and the kids ask about her and want to see her, and they love to see her when she's around," she said. "So, it's really nice."

Brandon and his younger brother, Brody Jenner, are the sons of Caitlyn and his ex-wife Linda Thompson. Both have spoken out in the past about how they had strained relationships with Caitlyn, saying their father didn't spend much time with them growing up, especially after she married Kris Jenner in 1991. (Caitlyn and Kris, of course, are parents to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, now 28 and 26, respectively, and the former couple split in 2013, and divorced in 2015.)

Fortunately, due to what he shared in his new interview, it looks like Brandon and Caitlyn were able to repair their relationship in recent years.

Meanwhile, Brandon -- who is also dad to 8-year-old daughter Eva from his previous relationship with Leah James -- revealed to Us Weekly that his children have met his half-sister Kylie Jenner's kids: Stormi, 5, and Aire, who turns two in February.

"They've met, but we haven’t spent that much time [together] recently," he said. "We're just all super busy. You have the intention where you're just like, 'Yeah, let's do this.'"

Brandon noted that while "life gets in the way," he and Kylie "plan" for their kids to spend more time together.

Brandon also opened up about his approach to fatherhood, sharing how he's raising his kids "differently" than his parents. The dad of three said he tries to "just be really present" as a father.