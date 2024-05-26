Lady Gaga Reveals What She Would Have Worn to Met Gala and Fans Are Losing It

Getty

Lady Gaga left her fans stunned when she shared the wild look she was planning to wear to the Met Gala for its 'The Gardens of Time' theme.

Fans haven't seen Lady Gaga at the annual Met Gala since since she went "Camp" in 2019, but she shared the look she would have rocked to this year's event if she had gone. It is not known why the star, who is known for her wild fashion over the years, did not attend.

"THIS IS WHAT I WOULD HAVE WORN TO THE MET GALA. THE GIMP OF THE GARDEN 🖤," Gaga captioned an Instagram picture that showcased the wild look that would have turned all the heads and fit right in with the event's "The Garden of Time" theme.

Luckily, Gaga still found a marquee event to showcase the unique look. The singer and actress donned the AZIZ gown and Philip Treacy mask to the World premiere fan screening of the Gaga Chromatica Ball this past Thursday.

The all-black ensemble was paired with an equally unexpected white look from Selva made from "car parts." She wore the white look on the carpet, but it certainly didn't look like something with any practicality, so she switched to the black look for the audience Q&A portion of the night.

After Gaga shared the black look to her Instagram on Saturday, fans quickly let known their feelings on her latest wild style, with one writing, "You would’ve ate everyone in that met gala 🖤."

"Mother is back on her weird s--t and I love it," wrote one commenter, while another lamented what could have been, adding, "the service that has been stolen from us, Gaga we deserve to be rewarded 😢."

Even the official Spotify account was in its feelings about the look, commenting, "we were robbed 😭😭." Still another seemed to sum up the general feelings about Gaga's latest look, writing, "Obsession. Magnificent. Inspiration. Love you ❤️."

Gaga Chromatica Ball showcases even more unique styles and the artist's always incredible vocals. It is currently streaming now on Max.

