Teen Mom 2 Alum Kailyn Lowry's Son Isaac, 14, Roasts Her Past Red Carpet Looks

The now 14-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum is rating his mother's past red carpet fashion -- and chiming in on some of Leah Messer's style as well -- getting reactions from them both!

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is getting her past red carpet looks critiqued -- by her own son!

The reality star's 14-year-old child Isaac Elliot Rivera, her first born, reviewed some of her beauty and fashion choices in an Instagram reel that was posted this past Sunday.

His first look to critique: Lowry's 2016 MTV VMA's red carpet outfit, which consisted of a red floral lace crop top and black high-waisted wide-legged pants paired with black strappy sandals.

"In my opinion the hair was not eating," said Rivera about his mom's 'do in this photo. "I think it's because it's short hair, I don't like her in short hair." He also said he hoped his mother was "wearing a bra" on the carpet, as she appears to be showing some skin under the top.

"For the next outfit the makeup is actually eating this time," Rivera then said about Lowry's 2018 MTV VMA's black monochrome look, consisting of a similar combination of a lace top, wide leg pants and sandals. "She looks so good," he added.

The next two outfits -- including her 2016 MTV Movie Awards look of a low V-neck black gown -- sparked comments like, "oh my god, why do you look so old?" and, "you look like you're in a cult." In one of the photos, she posed with former costar Leah Messer, with Isaac saying, "Leah is wearing a cute top. She could've picked better pants for this. Leah's shoes look like elf shoes."

Overall, the 2018 VMA look was Rivera's favorite.

Lowry commented on her son's post saying "I take a nap and woke up to thisssssssss 😂😂😂"

Messer also responded in the comment section of the reel, saying "Elf shoes 💀😭 This is great!!! Keep them coming @isaacelliottr" and even tagged her twin daughter's Aliannah and Aleeah Simms telling them they are "up next."

Lowry, who is a mother of seven kids across four different relationships, recently welcomed her twins, Verse and Valley, and has been busy juggling life as a family of nine.