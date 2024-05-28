Ariana Madix Breaks Down in Tears at Vanderpump Rules Reunion After Cast Views Finale Fourth Wall Moment for First Time

Bravo

Ariana cries after she learns what ex Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent said about her in the finale, prompting Sandoval to burst into tears and finally apologize for cheating on her, while Ariana hits back at Lala's "hurtful" claims.

The final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion was an emotional one, leaving several cast members in tears as they watched the last few moments of the Season 11 finale together.

During Tuesday's reunion, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, and the rest of the group reacted to the final minutes of the season in real time, with Ariana breaking down after seeing Sandoval and Lala break the fourth wall and share their true opinions of Ariana.

As fans can recall, during the explosive finale, Sandoval attempted to speak with Ariana at a party in San Francisco, but she refused, before getting heated with the show's executive producer about her reluctance to talk to him on camera. She then walked out of the event with her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, before both Sandoval and Lala went off on Ariana for her behavior, breaking the fourth wall as cameras were still rolling. Sandoval claimed that his ex "f--king talks s--t" about everyone, while Lala claimed that Ariana "now thinks she is Beyonce" and became "God."

After she walked out, Sandoval was heard in a hot mic moment talking to the EP -- saying her exit was "good for me," with a laugh.

"Exactly," Ariana told the group as the clip ended, with host Andy Cohen then asking her to react to what she just watched.

"A lot of what was said was really hurtful. That is me being my honest self. The hurt that I felt I felt so deeply, and I'm not here for him putting on the waterworks thing," she said, beginning to get choked up.

"You know me well enough to know that this is not acting," Sandoval replied, getting emotional himself.

"I don't though. I don't. I do not," Ariana added, to which Sandoval told his ex through tears, "You knew me. You knew me, Ariana."

She then called out Sandoval for what he said about her in the finale, to which he then pointed out the negative things he said about her last summer, which was when Season 11 was filmed, taking place just a few months after Sandoval's secret months-long affair with Rachel Leviss came to light.

Ariana argued that what she said about Sandoval all season was valid "given what I experienced three months beforehand."

"You proved me exactly right!" she exclaimed as she and her ex spoke over one another, referring to his comments at the end of the finale. "I just want you away from me," Ariana added through tears. "I just want you gone! And I don't want to be in a position where I'm being forced."

Sandoval said it's "their job" to talk to one another on camera, before Ariana argued that her ex had opportunities to talk to her off camera, but didn't. She added that she can "have that conversation with everybody else," but she's "not in a place" to have one with Sandoval.

"And then that last little thing, 'Well, it's good for me.' It's right there. I was in that moment, I was just about to be used. I was like, 'This is going to be his crying in Miami moment with me,'" she told her ex, referring to the moment from 2014 when he bawled his eyes out in front of Kristen Doute.

Sandoval attempted to defend himself by claiming his reaction was real, saying that he's "a very emotional person." Katie Maloney then chimed in, explaining that her BFF was "talking about the lying to her for seven months and f--king her friend behind her back" and that he had a "double life."

Ariana and Sandoval did agree on the fact that their relationship "wasn't perfect," to which the latter then apologized to his ex. (It's worth noting that Ariana claimed several times during Season 11 that Sandoval never apologized, while he said he had.)

"I just want to say to you that I am sorry. I'm not asking you to forgive me. I know you won't. I know you don't want to be around me," Sandoval said through tears. "Whatever our relationship was -- the good, the bad, whatever you did, whatever I did -- it doesn't matter. You didn't deserve that, and I'm really sorry from the bottom of my heart, Ariana. I regret it, every f--king day. I wear it as a badge of shame. I did the thing that I said I would never do to you."

"You also brought a f--king person into both of our lives in a very f--ked up way, and this bitch f--king has to talk about me all the time," Ariana said, continuing to cry, seemingly referring to Rachel and her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. "And you did that!"

"I just want to be away from you," she added, to which Sandoval said he understood. "I wish you the best, and I'll definitely give you your space."

Andy then asked Ariana for her "reaction to what Lala said" about her in the final moments of the season, prompting Ariana to cry harder.

"It hurts my feelings a lot. It really does because I was trying so hard, and then I feel like it's our job to live our lives, and I'm living authentically by walking away from that," she said, through sobs, adding that it wouldn't have been "real" if she stayed and spoke to Sandoval.

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay said she "completely understood" Lala's frustration due to the fact that her ex, Randall Emmett, cheated on her, and how everyone on the show reacted afterward.

"As much as I'm grateful that Ariana is not experiencing what I have experienced," Lala explained. I'm a little f--king annoyed, and it was wild to me that I was seeing that everybody has said certain things about the way that Ariana has changed, and I tried to convey this to her and I would get shut down, and I felt isolated because no one else wanted to speak up on this and I really felt that I was having conversations by myself."

After explaining why she loves filming Vanderpump Rules, she said she was "livid" the night of the party in San Francisco.

"I'm sorry if I hurt you, but I stand by what I said," she told Ariana, adding that she was "sobbing on a regular basis."

"I love f--king filming with you guys, and you f--k up and I want to torch you all," Lala continued, breaking down in tears.

"It was difficult because I understood where I was coming from, but I was like, 'Why does she get to dictate how this goes down when I've never gotten to dictate?" she added.

Ariana, meanwhile, tearfully explained, "I don't think I'm Beyonce. I don't think I'm God," before noting that her walking out was "a lot more interesting" that her having a conversation with Sandoval.