Ex-Inmate's Plan for Parking Lot Orgy Before Meeting New Roommate Backfires (Exclusive)

In footage from A&E's Inmate to Roommate, a man leaving prison admits to organizing a "ménage à trois" in the same parking lot where he's set to meet the couple he's moving in with -- but the plan backfires when everyone shows up at the same time.

This ex-inmate's first meeting with his prospective roommates was awkwardly interrupted ... by his foursome plans!

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek at the new season of Inmate to Roommate -- which documents six people recently released from prison as they move in with complete strangers -- shows Mark meet potential roomies Analisa and Vada for the first time in a parking lot.

Joining the couple was another woman, Deahja, who was already "suspicious" of Mark before a car full of women showed up to their meeting spot.

As three ladies get out of the vehicle, Analisa asks, "You know them?" before he exclaims, "Oh s--t, do I?!" The women then come over to hug him one by one, as one of them says, "Surprise!"

"It's great to see you guys, I've been gone for too long. Now I'm back, it's good, everything's happening so fast," he tells them, as Analisa says she's "extremely surprised" to have three other people randomly show up on the side of the road.

In a confessional, Mark explains the uncomfortable situation he's found himself in.

"The girls that showed up, man, they're my homegirls. You know, we're cool, they're tight, you feel me? They got love for me," he says. "The girls were supposed to show up early so I could have a ménage à trois in the parking lot before I met Analisa and Vada. Keep it hush, sneaky leak, whatnot, you know?"

He continues to act surprised the women met him there in the footage, but in her own confessional, Analisa makes it clear she's not buying it.

"I do feel played. I feel like he hasn't been honest and this isn't a good way to start with me," she says. "I don't know if he's coming home with me, if he's going with those ladies. I'm not trusting him, I can already see that he's a slickster."

According to A&E, providing housing to those recently released from prison is a significant factor in reducing recidivism. The network says that in the show's new season, "the former inmates will face major challenges to their sobriety, stricter house rules, parole constraints, and shocking accusations from their new roommates."

"Boundaries will be tested and secrets will be revealed," the synopsis continues, before asking, "Can these former inmates integrate back into society, or will this non-traditional housing situation make them feel imprisoned all over again?"