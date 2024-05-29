Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Opens Up About How She Found Out She Had Breast Cancer

Instagram

After a clean mammogram eight months ago, the reality alum shares what convinced her to go back and check again.

Former Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland said it was a number of comments about her weight that triggered her to go and get a mammogram.

"The first red flag was my significant weight loss," the 53-year-old told E! News.

"I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss," she continued.

If it wasn't for those comments though, Hyland would not have found a lump in her breast.

"I booked myself a mammogram," she said. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass."

The biopsy confirmed the lump was in fact malignant. Her official diagnosis is that she has invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3, meaning that her breast cancer is very fast-moving.

"I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months," she told the outlet. "I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face."

Her children Brooke Hyland, 26, Josh Hyland, 25 and Paige Hyland, 23 have been by her side providing their support, despite them living in different states.

"I would've liked to have told them in person," said Hyland, who lives in Florida, "but a phone call was the best I could do given the circumstances. I did a four-way call with all of my kids because I wanted to tell them at the same time and make sure they were all given the same information."

Paige and Brooke -- also former alums of the reality dance series -- opened up about how they lost their grandmother to cancer.

"We watched my Nana battle cancer for years so I knew that we were at the start of a very long and challenging road," Brooke said. "I hated that I had to watch another important person in my life go through it."