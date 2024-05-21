JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Drunk As F--k' As She Celebrates 21st Birthday, Got 'Punched in the Eye'

TikTok

"I got punched in the eye... it was really bad, but I'm OK," said the 'Karma' singer, who celebrated turning the legal drinking age at Disney World.

JoJo Siwa is officially 21 -- and she marked the milestone birthday by enjoying some alcoholic drinks (legally!)

Over the weekend, the Dance Moms alum celebrated her 21st birthday at Disney World with her family and friends, and shared a series of social media posts from the festivities.

As shown in a TikTok video, a "drunk" JoJo talked to the camera while standing in a kitchen, where a wide variety of alcoholic beverages were displayed on the counter.

"It's my 21st birthday! I'm drunk as f--k right now!" she said, before someone off camera threw something at her.

The professional dancer then came up close to the camera and pointed to her slightly swollen eye. "I got punched in the eye... it was really bad, but I'm OK."

"I'm not OK," she mouthed.

JoJo -- who laughed throughout the short clip -- then showed her fans her "liquor spread."

"Happy 21st birthday to me!" she said, as the video ended.

She added the words "stream karma" on top of the TikTok video, referring to her song.

Meanwhile, in another clip, the internet personality posted a video, which was a screen recording, of herself in the same kitchen performing the "Karma" choreography.

"But I accidentally posted this on my story and meant to post it on the feed so here’s the screen recording," she captioned the TikTok, below.

JoJo also shared several photos and videos from her birthday celebration at Disney World on her Instagram Stories. While at the Happiest Place on Earth, the Dancing with the Stars alum rocked a black backward hat with Mickey ears that read, "Happy 21st JoJo." She also accessorized the birthday look with a pair of sunglasses that featured the words, "Finally 21" in all caps, while also wearing necklaces that said, "Happy Bday."

JoJo also donned her bedazzled bright, reflective orange and yellow construction working vest she has been wearing lately.

She also shared a TikTok video, below, in which she and her friends lipsynced to "Karma" while using the filter that featured her now-infamous black makeup.

A few days before her trip, the Nickelodeon alum shared her birthday plans during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When asked how she's going to be "celebrating" the milestone birthday, JoJo -- who was wearing the bedazzled construction worker vest -- replied, "I'm actually going to be in Disney World! It's my 21st, so... big one! Yeah, so I'm going to be drinking around the world at Epcot."