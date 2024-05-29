Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Address Rumors They 'Hate Each Other'

Hulu

Kourt claims Kim didn't let her know they were filming that explosive phone call where she called her sister a "f--king witch," while the reality of "Not Kourtney" group chat is revealed on The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian just gave fans some insight into their sometimes-contentious relationship.

Viewers of The Kardashians saw the pair really go at it last season, which kicked off with a nasty phone call between the two where they called each other everything from "egotistical" to a "f--king witch" after seeing what they were saying about each other in confessionals from the previous season. Yes, it was all very meta.

Now, on Thursday's new episode of the show, Kourtney claimed she had no idea cameras were capturing that argument -- and said Kim never told her it was being filmed on her end. The subject came up after Kourtney's nice Instagram comment about a baby shower her family threw for her was interpreted as shade by fans.

"They think we hate each other. Also, I so badly wanted to be like, by the way, I never knew that call was filmed," she revealed to her friends, including Simon Huck. "I just had a feeling that it was filmed, after the fact. She was like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'You're not using it,'" she added, before admitting the footage ended up being "too good not to use."

Regarding the phone call, Kourtney said a lot of fans got "really analytical and deep" about the situation.

"We're sisters. I think people forget. They always say [about] our show, 'How are they gonna get through it?' and they pick sides and everyone gets riled up," she continued. "I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme."

Kim chimed in during her own confessional, saying she too believes there's, "this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other."

"We really don't," she insisted. "The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are ... if she needs something, I'm there. If I need something, she's there. We'll always be that way, no matter what we're going through."

During the fight, Kim claimed she and "all" her sister's friends had a group chat labeled "NOT KOURTNEY" where they talked about her and attempted to "figure out why you're such a different person and you have this vendetta out." On the new episode, Kourtney claimed it was just "the sisters" on the chat, as Huck said a lot of people reached out to him letting him know they didn't think he was part of it.

"That's a characteristic that my mom and Kim have had my whole life, of being like, 'Everyone is talking about you,' but there's no everyone," she told Simon. "I'm so happy that I just don't give a f--k about any of that anymore."

In a confessional, she confirmed that she and Kim are "great" and "everything's back to normal" -- at least at the time of filming. "We get along, we really connect over the kids. I can't even believe that a second of energy was wasted on that," she added.