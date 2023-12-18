Kim Kardashian Calls Khloé 'Hypocrite' -- Pulls Years-Old Receipts to Prove Point

Getty

The seemingly sweet moment resulted in a bit of a back-and-forth between Kim and Khloé after Kim slammed her younger sister for letting her son do something she berated her for years prior.

Kim Kardashian is coming for her sister Khloé Kardashian's parenting style!

Kim took to her Instagram Stories Sunday to re-post a shot of the Good American co-founder's daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, relaxing on the sofa.

But it wasn't the sofa hang Kim took offense to, it was the fact that little Tatum was seen wearing shoes on the couch as he tumbled on its cushions while hanging onto his big sister.

"Wow Wow Wow" and "What a hypocrite @khloekardashian is," Kim wrote over a screenshot of Khloé's IG Story.

"I want to see if anyone else knows why???," the SKIMS founder added.

It's then Kim came with the receipts, taking to her Stories to call back to old episodes of the family's OG reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Khloé called out her sister for sitting on her couch with heels on.

"Why are sitting on my couch with your heels like this is a club," Khloé asks Kim in a throwback clip from the show.

Kim then tries to jump from one couch cushion to the next in her stiletto heels -- something Khloé cautions against, worried that her big sister is going to poke a hole into her outdoor furniture set.

While Kim roasted Khloé for doing the very thing she hounded her for in the past, sharing glaring close-ups of Tatum's shoes sinking in the couch, she did admit that while she was never taught it was a bad thing to wear her shoes on the couch, she has since moved away from the "disgusting, awful habit" now that she has "nice couches."

Khloé, meanwhile, hit back at her big sister, defending Tatum's brand new, squeaky clean sneakers.

"OMG you are insane! lol These are brand new shoes lady!," she wrote. "You are sick."

"Brand f--king new!!!!" Khloé added in a subsequent, zoomed-in shot of the shoes.

After Kim acknowledged the error of her shoe-wearing ways, Khloé appeared to feel vindicated, sharing in another story post that she feels her sister "finally" understands the nastiness of "this habit," adding, "I feel good about this."

While it's usually Kim and Kourtney Kardashian going at it, Kim and Khloé are no strangers to sparring, especially when it comes to Khloé's desire to keep a super clean house.

The mother of two, who shares both True and Tatum with ex, Tristan Thompson, shared a look at how she's gotten her children to participate in keeping their home tidy, posting a video of her son wiping the floor clean alongside his mom.

"We are never too young to start cleaning 🧼 my little man will know how to do it all 🩵," Khloé captioned the cute post.

