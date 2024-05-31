Woman Who Helped Mom Murder Pregnant Teen Whose Baby Was Ripped from Womb Sentenced

Chicago Police Department, Facebook

The victim's family said the sentence is "not enough time for this demonic woman," who -- along with her mom -- lured a pregnant teen to their home, before killing her, cutting the baby from her body and passing it off as one of their own.

Desiree Figueroa (above left) was officially sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty for her role in the murder of pregnant 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (circle above).

As part of her guilty plea, she testified against her mother Clarisa Figueroa (above right), who was sentenced to 50 years in prison for her part in the brutal slaying in April. Desiree will receive credit for the 1,843 days -- or roughly five years -- she's already been behind bars for the 2019 crime.

"I can never apologize enough for what I did," Desiree said during her sentencing hearing this week -- before Judge Peggy Chiampas reportedly told her, "Your mom put you in the position you were in, and so did you. You're right, you can never apologize. I want you to live with that for the rest of your life."

Before her sentencing, an impact statement on behalf of the victim's family said that "the years she will be sentenced (are) not enough time for this demonic woman, who is a real threat to our society."

Ochoa-Lopez's husband and the father of the baby who died also issued a statement, saying he couldn't "bear to be in the courtroom" and "share the same air with the monster that strangled my wife, while her mother mother ripped my baby son out out of her body."

"I cannot bear to look at this monster, knowing that one day she will be released back into our community, where she can harm someone again," he added. "I cannot bear to look at this monster who choked and choked and choked my wife until her life was gone. I cannot bear this agony."

Warning: Disturbing Content

Prosecutors claim Clarisa lured the victim to her home with the promise of free baby clothes, after connecting via a mommy Facebook group. She asked her daughter for help "killing a pregnant woman and taking her baby," something Desiree reportedly told her boyfriend about -- before later claiming it was just an April Fool's joke.

The pair later followed through on that plan, however.

While the teen was looking through one of Clarisa's photo albums, prosecutors say the elder Figueroa wrapped a coaxial cable around Ochoa-Lopez's neck. "You're not doing your f--king job," Clarisa allegedly shouted to her daughter after the victim managed to get her fingers under the cable -- with Desiree telling authorities she then pried the fingers off the cable, before getting her mom a knife to cut open the victim.

After Clarisa opened up the teen's stomach and removed the baby, Ochoa-Lopez's body was placed into a bag and thrown into the trash. They then called 911, with Clarisa claiming she had just given birth to a baby boy who wasn't breathing. The child, later named Yovani Yadiel Lopez by Marlen's family, was taken to the hospital and put on life support. He died two months later.

While investigating Marlen's disappearance, police searching her Facebook page found the Facebook correspondence between her and Clarisa and, after going to her home, were informed she had just given birth. A DNA test later confirmed the baby was not Clarisa's but belonged to Ochoa-Lopez. A subsequent search then led to the victim's "decayed remains" in a trash can on the property, as well as the the cable still around her neck.