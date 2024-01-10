Woman Pleads Guilty for Murder of Pregnant Teen Whose Baby Was Ripped from Her Womb

Chicago Police Department, Facebook

The woman is expected to testify against her mom -- as both women are accused of luring a pregnant teen to their home, before killing her, cutting the baby from her womb and passing it off as one of their own.

Warning: Disturbing Content

One of two women accused of murdering a pregnant teenager just accepted a plea deal, admitting her role in the grisly crime and agreeing to testify against her mother in the process.

Desiree Figueroa (above left), 29, pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (center) this week. As part of the deal, according to the Chicago Sun Times, she was given 30 years in prison and is required to testify against mom Clarisa Figueroa (above right) during her trial later this month.

Prosecutors claim Clarisa lured the victim to her home with the promise of free baby clothes, after connecting via a mommy Facebook group. She asked her daughter for help "killing a pregnant woman and taking her baby," something Desiree reportedly told her boyfriend about -- before later claiming it was just an April Fool's joke.

The pair later followed through on that plan, however.

While the teen was looking through one of Clarisa's photo albums, prosecutors say the elder Figueroa wrapped a coaxial cable around Ochoa-Lopez's neck. "You're not doing your f--king job," Clarisa allegedly shouted to her daughter after the victim managed to get her fingers under the cable -- with Desiree telling authorities she then pried the fingers off the cable, before getting her mom a knife to cut open the victim.

After Clarisa opened up the teen's stomach and removed the baby, Ochoa-Lopez's body was placed into a bag and thrown into the trash. They then called 911, with Clarisa claiming she had just given birth to a baby boy who wasn't breathing. The child, later named Yovani Yadiel Lopez by Marlen's family, was taken to the hospital and put on life support.

Following an anonymous tip off, DNA tests subsequently revealed the baby was not Clarisa's but belonged to Ochoa-Lopez. A subsequent search then led to the body.

Clarisa's boyfriend Piotr Bobak was also charged with concealing a homicide, after authorities found him cleaning up the murder scene. He was given four years in prison after pleading guilty.