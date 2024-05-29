Brittany Cartwright Defends Welfare of Son After Discussing Potential Divorce From Jax Taylor on The Valley

Getty

"You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don't care but leave my innocent son's name out of it!!!" writes Cartwright online, as the latest episode sees her talks the possibility of divorce for the first time on the show.

Don't mess with this Kentucky mama!

Brittany Cartwright took to social media after Tuesday's all-new episode of The Valley, to call out some online trolls who were questioning the welfare of her son, Cruz, amid her separation from his dad, Jax Taylor.

"You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don't care but leave my innocent son's name out of it!!!," Cartwright wrote on her Instagram Story. "Don't act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer."

Cartwright's statement follows a previous episode of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, which saw both Cartwright and Taylor voice concern over the 3-year-old's "developing verbal skills."

"Cruz has done everything on time when it comes to crawling, walking, sitting up," she shared. "He was saying 'dada, mama, doggie,' things like that. And then he just seemed to regress one day. Like, he stopped talking almost all together."

Cartwright noted in a confessional that they were going to take their son to "speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs."

"I think everything's great except for that. He's a smart kid," Taylor added, while Cartwright explained they were just making sure Cruz was getting "the right tools and everything that he needs."

The Jax's Studio City bar owner was also sure to note that he was "researching everything" and "doing everything" he's "supposed to be doing" as a dad.

While the pair appear to be a united front where their son is concerned, as for their marriage, it seems Cartwright thinks divorce could be in their future.

During Tuesday night's drama-filled episode, Cartwright discussed a potential split with Jax in front of the cameras for the first time.

"I've asked Jax to do the smallest things to help our marriage, like therapy or just being nice to me," she said in a confessional. "And he's still not doing it. I'm definitely feeling like we might not be together forever."

Brittany spoke to castmate Janet Caperna about Jax and the way he's weaponized her have a few drinks to make it seem like she had a "drinking problem" in front of the group.

While the moment was hurtful for Cartwright, Janet boiled it down to a case of miscommunication.

"I know you guys don't believe in divorce and would never go down that path,' Janet said. "Oh, we would go down that path," Cartwright shot back.

While speaking to the cameras, Cartwright admitted that saying the word divorce to Janet is definitely the first time she's "ever" said it out loud.

"I had to say it. It's very scary because I never ever thought I would feel this way," Cartwright said.

"I feel like I'm going to cry," she said while speaking to Janet, before her castmate gave her a hug.

On top of their issues with miscommunication, Cartwright said she didn't feel comfortable with her body and that her and Taylor aren't having sex.

"If you guys don't do something about this soon it's going to get bad," Janet said.

Though their issues have been going on for some time now, it wasn't until February that Cartwright and Taylor announced they were "taking time apart" after four years of marriage.

The former couple revealed the news on their joint podcast When Reality Hits.

"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," Cartwright told listeners.

The mother-of-one also later hinted that the 'split' could be temporary, and told listeners she's taking things "one day at a time."

While both she and Taylor have expressed that the future of their marriage is uncertain, they've come together for Cruz and most recently celebrated his third birthday party as a family.