Brittany Cartwright Blows Up on Jax Taylor for Accusing Her of Getting Drunk: 'He Always Puts Me Down'

Bravo

Brittany denied being "wasted" during a cast trip to Big Bear on The Valley, before unleashing on Jax for questioning her drinking in front of the group and, in Cartwright's mind, "trying to make me look bad."

A cast trip to Big Bear brought out some big drama on the latest episode of The Valley.

The new hour kicked off with Brittany Cartwright getting sick in the bathroom, as her husband, Jax Taylor, criticized her for being "the only one throwing up out of all the women." He added, "You cannot do this," as she denied her nausea was from too much drinking -- as her husband implied.

"What's it from then? Everybody's normal," he exclaimed, as Brittany adamantly said she, too, was "normal" and wasn't drunk "whatsoever" -- before adding, "Do not do that to me. I can't help it if I'm sick."

After he said she was always sick and always drinking, Brittany called out Jax for his lack of support.

"I'm not gonna support you when you're drinking and getting drunk. Everybody else is normal, why can't you be?" he said, before she kicked him out the bedroom.

In a confessional, Taylor said he's been dealing with issues like this for the past nine years, adding, "it's not pretty." He said he thought things would "slow down" after the two became parents, but he felt his wife was "having a tough time battling being fun Brittany and being a mom." He added that it's always "brutal" for her after a night of drinking -- before saying, "I'm at my wits end because I ask her not to do that, yet she still does it."

He then went on to ask the other women in the cast whether Brittany was drinking with them earlier in the day. They said she was just "carsick" and wasn't "wasted," but Jax wasn't buying it. As he continued to question the other women about her alcohol intake, Cartwright popped her head out of the bedroom door and started going off on her husband.

"Jax, I can f--king hear you. Everyone here has my back and you're my f--king husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person," she exclaimed. "You think I want to be in here not feeling good? F--k you. F--k you."

"I'm your wife and you're trying to make me look bad in front of all these people. F--k off," she continued. "Everybody knows that I did not drink. Was I drunk? No. I had two f---king drinks today. So f--k you Jax."

She then told everyone that while she was throwing up, "he was yelling at me" -- adding that, "He does this to me all time. He always puts me down."

She then asked how many shots he had, before Taylor admitted to having "two bottles of tequila."

"But do you see me acting crazy?" he asked. "Brittany, I've been dating you for eight years. Every time you're in that f--king bathroom it's because you're hungover. So maybe don't drink at all, at all, ever, at all."

After she retreated back into the bedroom, the female cast members gathered around her and told her she didn't deserve being treated that way. They also suggested her stomach issues could be stress induced, while one joked she was only "sick of [Jax]."

"If you can't handle your alcohol, then you stop f--king drinking. Throwing up, what are you in college? You're a mom," Jax exclaimed as he continued to vent to his male costars, one of whom wondered why he felt the need to call out his wife in front of everyone.

"I do, because this is not the first time. This has been going on for years. Maybe I do need to call her out so maybe she'll get a f--king wakeup call," he said, defending his behavior. In a confessional, he also claimed he's tried talking to Brittany one-on-one about her drinking in the past and has even talked to her mother about it.

"It's not a bug. There's something wrong that she needs to drink this much to throw up," he added.

Brittany, however, saw this volatile moment as just one of many with Jax.

"How much more can I possibly take?" she asked herself in a confessional. "I'm starting to realize all the light things that I have put up with for all nine years of my life. I definitely believe in love, but what if love is not enough?"

"He's a lot to handle sometimes. A lot, actually. There's so much pressure on me all the time," she also told her costars -- with both the men and women suggesting therapy for the couple.

Brittany and Jax attempted to hash things out the next morning, with Taylor first saying he was sorry for his "inappropriate" behavior.

Cartwright explained that it felt like he was making it seem as though she had a drinking problem, saying it was "so embarrassing" for her. She also told him she needed more support from him in the future, claiming that she's had a "bad stomach" for years, even before they met. In a confessional, she added, "I have been so stressed and so unhappy, my body is turning against me."

When he said it wouldn't happen again, she called his mea culpa "the s--ttiest apology ever."

Later in the hour, while once again commiserating with his male costars, Jax admitted it does "tend to get a little aggressive at times" and said he's very aware of how he comes off. He then asked himself, "Am I causing this? Am I causing her to drink. I don't know. If that's the case, we have a whole other issue to deal with."

Again, therapy was suggested, as Jax said the pair don't believe in divorce or separation.

Of course, the two are currently separated ... with more insight into that decision sure to come in the weeks ahead.