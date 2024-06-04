Olivia Munn Reveals Why She Was 'Devastated' Over Reconstructive Breast Surgery

ABC

Olivia Munn is opening up about some of the harsh realities of her battle with breast cancer.

Since revealing her diagnosis in March, Munn has shared the ups and downs of her journey including her candid feelings about undergoing a double mastectomy and the reconstructive surgeries that followed.

"I cried a week after, because that was the first time I saw my breasts," Munn said on the latest episode of the SheMD podcast, noting she had expanders in at the time, which help breasts to heal following surgery before the implants are placed. "I was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them, and I cried in a way that I don't think I've ever cried in my life. I cried. I was devastated. I just I didn't recognize myself."

The Newsroom alum explained that because her surgeons had to remove so much of her breast tissue, she had to go with the larger implant to fill the skin.

"I didn't want to have big breasts," Munn, shares son Malcolm, 2, with John Mulaney, maintained. "You think, 'I'm here.' All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby. But putting that to the side, one day people will forget or not know, or maybe I'll never tell people that I had cancer, but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad boob job. Oh, look at her.'"

While the expanders were still in, the 43-year-old actress recalled looking into the mirror, and wondering if she'd ever be able to dress herself again.

"I thought, 'Oh, there are so many things that I'll never be able to wear,'" she continued. "It just looked like someone took off my breasts and then gave me like ... and then took like some tape and paper and Tupperware and were like, 'Here.'"

After getting implants and giving them time to heal, Munn said the results are "much better," but admits she still has moments she struggles with her new breasts.

"A big reason I grew my hair out was I wanted to be able to hide the scars," Munn explained of her recovery journey. "I want to hide the size of the implant and feel comfortable like that. And maybe one day I'll get more comfortable with it."

In addition to undergoing a double mastectomy and having reconstructive surgery, The Gateway actress was put into medically induced menopause. She has since had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy -- procedures done to surgically remove her uterus and ovaries.

Before that though, Munn underwent an egg retrieval process in the hopes of eventually having another child with Mulaney.

"John and I had a long talk about it," she shared "We realized that we weren't done growing our family."

Given her cancer battle, the process of giving Malcolm a sibling hasn't exactly been straightforward.

"Right after the mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval and that's a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew that there was a risk," Munn recalled in a May interview with Good Morning America. "Our doctor said, 'Look, we're gonna get one for you and then we're gonna call it.' And then our doctor called and he said, 'Hey, so we got the results back. It's two healthy embryos.' And I, I mean, just started bawling crying. Both of us."

She continued, "We just really hope it works out for us to be able to have another baby. We just want one more. I'm not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby."