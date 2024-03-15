Olivia Munn Says She's 'Grateful' For 'Love and Support' After Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Getty / Instagram

"Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it," wrote the actress, who shared on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last April.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to "express [her] gratitude" for all of the kind messages.

"I'm really grateful for all the love and support I've received about my diagnosis that I shared yesterday," Munn, 43, wrote. "Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it."

This came just one day after The Newsroom star opened up about her private health battle for the first time -- revealing the diagnosis came in April 2023, just two months after taking a genetic test checking for cancer genes and a normal mammogram, which both found no signs of the disease.

Since that time, Munn has had four surgeries and "so many days spend in bed I can't even count" -- but said she's only cried twice, adding, "I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry."

"I've kept my diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing," she continued.

Munn thanked her doctor for doing a test to calculate her Breast Cancer Rick Assessment Score, something which she now says "saved my life." The results of that test came back saying her lifetime risk of having cancer was 37%, leading to an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy, the latter of which revealed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts.

"30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy," she shared, along with video of her in an emotional state in the hospital before the operation.

"I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," she continued, before thanking her friends, family and partner, John Mulaney, for their support.

Of Mulaney, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Malcolm, she praised him "for the nights spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect: and for being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

She captioned her post by writing, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

Munn made no mention of being in remission in her post.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star's post was flooded with messages from celebrity fans and friends.

Among those who shared supportive comments was Mulaney, who wrote, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you," adding a heart emoji.

"You are so strong Olivia! Grateful you found this early. Sending you love always," Matt Bomer commented, before Kristin Davis added, "Your experience is so powerful to share! Sending you so much love and strength, so grateful you found out early and can only imagine the emotional roller coaster you have been on ♥️"

"❤️ Thank you for sharing mama. We gotchu ❤️" shared Gabrielle Union.

"Thank you for sharing this! Wow❤❤❤❤❤🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌" wrote Kaley Cuoco, with Ming-Na Wen also sharing, "Made me cry. You & your doctor kicked cancer's ass! 👏🏼🙌🏼 Love to you, John, Malcolm and your family and friends who helped you through this ordeal. ❤❤"

"Your courage, your fight, and your ability to even still lift up others (like me) on the toughest of days is truly inspiring," wrote Jeannie Mai. "You're not just going through a journey; you’re teaching all of us what it means to face challenges with grace and determination. You, em, are truly remarkable. 👏👏👏"

Ariel Winter commented, "Sending you and your family love & healing vibes. You are so strong ❤️❤️❤️" --- while Ally Maki wrote, "Surrounding you with so much love Olivia ❤"

"I love you friend. May God continue to bless you with good health and a long happy life ❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️" Niecy Nash wrote, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff added, "Sending you love."

"Sending you so much love thank you for sharing your journey 🫶💕" shared Lily Aldridge. Added Lindsey Vonn: "You are brave and strong and I’m thankful you are ok. Sending all the love ❤"

Garcelle Beauvais also wrote, "🙏🏽🙏🏽," while Jay Manuel commented, "You're so amazing to share your journey. 🙏🏽💕✨✨✨✨✨✨"

Just days before she revealed her diagnosis, Munn hit the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, appearing with Mulaney on the awards show red carpet and Vanity Fair's afterparty.