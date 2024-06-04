Video Shows Kidnapping Victim Crying for Help After Jumping from Moving Car to Escape: Cops

KATU

"He's trying to abduct me," the woman is seen telling 9-1-1 operators -- as Ring footage shows her hiding from a man she claims pulled out a machete after offering her a ride.

A Portland woman was seen in video pleading for help while hiding from a man who allegedly kidnapped her.

Last Friday, on May 31, officers with the Portland Police Department responded to a report of a woman "screaming and running" from a man around 1:39am, finding her "hiding in a driveway" when they arrived on the scene. The woman, 47, told officers that the suspect -- who she described as a "stranger" and was later identified as Ra Fet, 25 -- offered her a ride home.

According to court docs, via KATU, the victim said Fet began making sexual remarks and groped her, before pulling into a parking lot restaurant and pulling out a machete. When she opened her door to get out of the vehicle, she claimed the suspect then "accelerated to a high speed, preventing her from leaving."

She told cops she then "began physically fighting the man as the man drove and he punched her in the face," before she was able to "jump out of the moving car to get away from the suspect."

Video from KATU (above) shows the victim running onto a porch and banging on a door for help, while also on the phone with police dispatch. "He's trying to abduct me. I'm hiding at somebody's door," she says, as she looks at her apparent injuries; according to cops, she sustained cuts and bruises from her fall. Per the outlet, the suspect's car can be seen driving away from the home.

Footage also shows the woman hiding behind cars in the driveway, before police arrived on the scene. While the suspect allegedly "fled" the area, his vehicle was spotted around 2:21am, when he was arrested. The suspect reportedly identified Fet on the scene.

The suspect was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Kidnapping in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Coercion, Menacing, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Reckless Driving, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.