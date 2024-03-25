Moment 'Fearless' Mom Fought Off Daughter's Attempted Kidnapper Caught on Terrifying Ring Footage

NBC/GoFundMe

The man, who the victims claim "stalked" the teen after she turned him down for a date, can be seen grabbing the girl -- before her mother comes out swinging.

This "Mama bear" in Queens proved her family is not to be messed with.

5'4", 130-pound Adriana Alvarez reportedly went toe-to-toe with her daughter Lex's attempted kidnapper, 6'2", 230-pound George Vassiliou -- after the latter grabbed Lex in the hallway in front of their apartment door.

The start of the terrifying attempt can be seen in Alvarez's ring footage, which she shared with numerous outlets, including NBC News (below).

In the video, a man later identified as Vassiliou, 35, can be seen jumping out from behind Lex, 18, as she returned home from walking the family dog. It appears he was waiting for her on the landing above the floor of Alvarez's apartment, grabbing her from behind before forcing her down the stairs.

Hearing her daughter's screams, Alvarez then runs into the hallway, before chasing the pair down the stairs.

"I never heard her scream like that. It's my baby, you can't take her," Alvarez told NBC as she recounted the January 23 incident. "I remember being thrown onto the heater ... he's just pepper spraying me, he's punching me."

Speaking with the NY Post about the ordeal, Alvarez said the fight continued down four flights of stairs, as both women repeatedly hit and kicked Vassiliou. He allegedly used pepper spray on them and also hit Alvarez in the face. The brave mom said one neighbor came out to hit Vassiliou with a "stick," while she attempted to push her daughter inside the neighbor's apartment, only for Vassiliou to grab Alvarez by the hair and stomp on her back.

After Lex broke free of Vassiliou, the mom and daughter duo made it outside and began crying for help. A neighbor eventually came out and was able to hold down the alleged assailant until police arrived.

Alvarez said she sustained an orbital eye fracture, dislocated shoulder and elbow and nerve damage from the incident. "These are bandages she wears with pride for defending her cub," a GoFundMe page made for the "Momma bear," organized by her uncle, reads.

According to Alvarez, Lex and the suspect used to work together at a supermarket.

"They were cordial, they spoke, they were friendly," she told the Post. "But he got a little weird -- where she would be bagging stuff, and he'd be staring at her."

She said he quit the job shortly after asking Lex out on a date and being told no. That's when, according to Alvarez, he began "stalking her," leading to an alleged restraining order after she said he tried twice to "grab her off the street."