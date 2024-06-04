Wendell Pierce Says He Was Denied Apartment In New York Because of His Race: 'Bigots Are Real'

Facebook

The 'Jack Ryan' star took to X (formerly Twitter) to air his frustrations after he claims he was denied his application to rent an apartment in New York despite his decades-long career.

Wendell Pierce is sounding off after struggling to rent an apartment in New York City.

The actor, best known for his work in The Wire, Tremé, Jack Ryan and Suits -- among a handful of other notable titles -- took to X (formerly Twitter) to air out some grievances after he claims he was denied an application to rent an apartment in New York because of his race.

"For those of you who don't understand my righteous anger; I'm on 2 TV series, ELSBETH and RAISING KANAN. I'm filming SUPERMAN. Two years ago, I finished the fourth season of JACK RYAN. Last year I finished a run on Broadway in DEATH OF A SALESMAN," Pierce began, noting that despite providing proof of employment, bank statements and documentation of his other real estate holdings, he was unable rent the apartment.

"A white apartment owner DENIED my application to rent the apartment ... in Harlem, of all places," he added.

The 60-year-old actor continued, "Racism and bigots are real. There are those who will do anything to destroy life's journey for Black folks. When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable."

Pierce followed up the post with another, simply using an angry face emoji.

Fans flooded the comments following Monday to share their support lauded actor, with some even offering up their homes to him.

"Mr. Pierce, you are welcome to stay at my home, albeit in S. Florida, whenever you desire ... Hell, I'd even cook you dinner," one fan wrote. "You've given me years of joy, would love to pay it back."

Other commenters pointed out the racial inequality in the housing market, particularly when it comes to Black men.

"This is outrageous. Housing racism and inequality is very real and it's disgusting that you're being impacted by it," one fan said, with another adding, "Now just imagine what a regular black man has to go through smh. Even when rich it tough being black in America."

"I am so sorry you had to deal with that," another fan added. "Your decades-long body of regular work should have been recommendation enough."