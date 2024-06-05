Facebook Reveals Grandmother's Complicity In Death of 5-Year-Old Girl Called 'Evil' and 'Demon': Prosecutors

Marion County Jail

Kinsleigh Welty, 5, was just 21 pounds when she was found confined in a locked closet -- Facebook messages dating to 2022 allegedly detail efforts to keep the toddler locked up, with the girl's mother telling her grandmother to "Do your duct tape thing."

Horrific new details in the death of a five-year-old girl in Indiana, found severely malnourished and locked in a closet, have led to additional charges for her grandmother. Kinsleigh Welty's mother and her boyfriend had already been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

When police first discovered Kinsley on April 9, responding to a call of an unresponsive child, authorities reported she had a bruise on her face, fecal matter on her body and matted into her hair, was covered in bite marks, had lice crawling on her face and head, and she weighed just 21 pounds, which was less than she weighed when she was two.

The girl was transported to the hospital, where she was shortly thereafter pronounced dead from malnutrition.

Her mother, Toni McClure, 29, has been charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery on a person less than 14 years old, and criminal confinement, per Law&Crime. McClure's boyfriend Ryan Smith, 27, is facing three counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and one count of criminal confinement.

Now, after uncovering Facebook messages between McClure and Kinsleigh's grandmother, Tammy Halsey, she's been arrested as well.

Halsey was initially charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Additional charges include one count each of criminal confinement, failure to make a report, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent, and three counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

"These charges are a direct result of law enforcement’s commitment to justice for Kinsleigh," said the Marion County Prosecutor's Office in a statement received by Indianapolis' Fox affiliate WXIN.

A probable cause affidavit suggested police believe Kinsleigh's abuse and suffering had been going on a long time. The Facebook messages uncovered a little of the twisted reasoning behind her being locked in a closet.

McClure and Halsey refer to Kinsleigh as "evil" and a "demon," among other negative terms like "dips--t," "dummy," and even weight-based pejoratives like "chunkers" and "heifer." The alleged conversation thread also includes discussion of locking the refrigerator and cabinets so Kinsleigh can't access food. One passage singled out by People seemingly referenced the locked closet situation.

In May 2022, per the documents, Halsey messaged McClure, "Put something in front so she can't push the door." This was after she'd been told Kinsleigh had gotten out.

A year later, McClure allegedly sent Halsey a picture of Kinsleigh crouching by the couch. "Did you not wrap her a-- up?" Halsey allegedly wrote back. When McClure allegedly wrote back that she did, but Kinsleigh had gotten out, the alleged response was, "Damn do it tighter."

In July 2023, McClure allegedly asked Halsey to watch the girl, with the grandmother saying she was too tired and had to work the next day. McClure's response, per police, was, "Do your duct tape thing. Sleep. I won't ask again."

There are allegedly repeated exchanges about tying or taping Kinsleigh up spanning years. According to the affidavit, the messages also detail the women's efforts to hide her appearance and keep child services from getting involved.

McClure and Smith are both due back in court June 18, Halsey is due back June 10. Smith is out on bail, but both McClure and Halsey are in pretrial detention.