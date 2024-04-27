10-Year-Old Boy 'Played Dead' in Bathtub While Mom Allegedly Tried to Drown Him

Colbert County Jail

The boy told authorities that his mom struck and bit him, before allegedly throwing blench on him after he said he wanted to live with his father.

A 10-year-old Alabama boy "played dead" to survive after his mom allegedly attempted to drown him in a bathtub.

According to Colbert County Circuit Court, per PEOPLE, the mother, Ashley Elizabeth Jones, 34, was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with aggravated child abuse.

As shown in an affidavit, obtained by the outlet, Jones' son told authorities that his mom struck and bit him, before allegedly throwing bleach on him after he said he wanted to live with his father, who shares custody with Jones.

According to the docs, the boy said he went to take a bath to clean the bleach off himself. Per the affidavit, the boy's mom then followed her son into the bathroom, "jumped into the tub with him, and proceeded to grab his face, shoving it under water" for approximately 45 seconds.

In an attempt to get his mom to stop, the boy told investigators that he went still and "played dead," as noted in the court documents.

Jones then allegedly locked her son in a closet for three hours.

It's unconfirmed what date the said drowning attempt took place, but the court docs noted the alleged abuse had been happening for over a week before Jones was arrested last Tuesday, noting several alleged instances between April 15 and April 21.

According to the affidavit, the boy claimed the "scrapes" and "bruises" on his body were a result of his mother's abuse, and called his father on Sunday, April 21, asking him to come pick him up. The father told authorities that his son sounded "distressed," before telling him about his mother's alleged abuse, as noted in the court docs.

The father reported Jones to authorities, who brought the mother in the following day.

As noted in the affidavit, Jones denied the allegations. She was booked on Tuesday, and was released after posting $50,000 bail, according to records, per PEOPLE.