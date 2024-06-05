Lisa Vanderpump Talks Trash to Gordon Ramsay, Criticizes Own Team on Food Stars (Exclusive)

Fox

The pair go head-to-head on the cooking competition series, which sees the dynamic duo put a group of hopefuls through business bootcamp to see if they have what it takes to be the next big food and beverage star.

Lisa Vanderpump and Gordon Ramsay know how to have a laugh... at each other's expense!

In this exclusive first look at the upcoming episode of their Fox food competition series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, the pair put their unique brand of British humor on display as they sit down to discuss the progress amongst their two teams.

"How was it?" Gordon asks Lisa after they each met up with their team to set the next challenge. "It wasn't good," Lisa quips back.

"Stop it, now you're playing games," the celebrity chef shoots back.

"What's the theme?" Gordon asks. "The pour palace," Lisa explains. "Poor, as in no money?" he shoots back.

"Oh for God's sakes. The light's on but nobody's there? The pour palace. That's their theme, pouring. Pouring, pouring. Wake up," Lisa explains playfully, adding that the tongue-in-cheek name is a play on pouring drinks.

Gordon can't help but poke fun at the name, calling himself an early winner before even catching a glimpse at what Lisa's team is working on.

"Congratulations, Team Ramsay," Gordon boasts before gesturing for a high five, which Lisa declines, sending the pair in a fit of laughter.

"Seriously, Gordon, I'm, gonna win," Lisa assures, "But right now, I'm a little miffed."

Disappointed with the energy from her team ahead of the challenge, Lisa said she wasn't "happy" with her group, but assured Gordon she "lit a fire under them" to get them back on track.

"Smart," Gordon says before sharing the theme of his team's challenge. "The desert hideout: I like it because you're in this door, it's secret, drop everything, forget work stress, family -- just come through and enjoy."

He continues, "But, the big faux paus and the big issue I've got, is they've gone for two strong alcoholic cocktails, there's not one mocktail there. So, what I think they need to now is come together. This experience is all about retention -- will customers come back? And that's what they've got to focus on."

With a high five -- which was reciprocated this time -- the pair were off, ready to face off once more.

Teaming up for the second season of Gordon Ramsay's latest food foray, the Hell's Kitchen alum brings in one of the best known leaders in hospitality, Lisa Vanderpump, for another round of high-stakes competition. Week after week, the two titans, who each bring their own expert knowledge, unique leadership styles and fiercely competitive nature to the show, will face off in search of finding the next great food and beverage star.

In addition to bringing the Vanderpump Rules matriarch along, Season 2 brings with it its own twist. The entrepreneurs were also tasked with pitching themselves and their products, services, or business ideas to Gordon and Lisa, who hand-selected their respective teams based on what they presented.

The teams were then put through a "Business Bootcamp," designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders. They'll be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management.

In addition to Gordon and Lisa, the challenges are being evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups, while contestants also receive customer feedback, profit and loss metrics and market and corporate feedback.

What's on the line? A $250,000 cash prize, the title of "Food Star," and bragging rights for either Gordon or Lisa when one of their respective team members takes home the crown.