Lisa Vanderpump Was Aware Castmate's Partner Was Cheating Amid Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards Splits

Lisa Vanderpump is spilling some major tea about her former castmates.

The Vanderpump Rules matriarch was a guest on Wednesday's all-new Call Her Daddy podcast, when host Alex Cooper asked her if she was ever aware that a castmate's partner was cheating before news of their split became public.

"Well, there was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario. In one of the shows -- I'm not telling you -- and I kind of knew. I've known," Vanderpump revealed before sharing that she kept her mouth shut about the alleged infidelity.

"Sometimes, people don't want to hear it," she added.

"You know what I find surprising? They're on a reality show and they're living their lives -- and of course all marriages have problems -- but then suddenly they get divorced but they've been saying, 'Oh, love bean. My king. Or my this or my that,'" Vanderpump mused. "Life's not like that. You have two imperfect people living together and that's bulls--t."

She continued, "How many times have you seen this? Especially on that show that I used to be on. How many times where, 'Everything's just going great, just fine,' and then, 'Oh, we're getting a divorce.' Oh, OK. Or, 'Oh we've separated, we've separated,' When it's been going on for months and years."

While Cooper surmised that Vanderpump was talking about either Kyle or Dorit, Vanderpump stayed mum, telling Cooper, "No, you're not guessing or doing or saying anything because that's not a headline I'm living with. So, no, it's not either of them. It could be, but it's not."

Vanderpump also addressed rumors that she knew about Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss, and made clear that she didn't know a thing about Sandoval cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their former VPR costar.

"Oh God, no, no. I didn't know," Vanderpump maintained. "I did say in the kitchen one time, 'Ms. Malibu's in the jacuzzi?' And I said, 'That's not OK.' And Ariana was vociferous in saying, 'No, no, no. She's my friend. I'm fine with that.' And I said, 'Well, I wouldn't be fine what that.' If I was away on the other side of town and Ms. Malibu was in the jacuzzi with -- whoever she is, whether it's Raquel or any beauty queen -- was in the jacuzzi with my husband when I was away? No, that's not OK."

"If I'd known, I wouldn't have been saying that," she added. "And also, I wouldn't have condoned that."

Another rumor Vanderpump addressed was whether she and husband, Ken Todd, were swingers.

"No [I've never been a swinger]. But my parents have," the restaurateur said when asked about her sex life. "Well, it was the '60s. Oh my God. My father's still alive. I hope this doesn't kill him. This doesn't go to England, does it?"

She nevertheless continued, "I remember them talking about the '60s. You know, they were, like, young, newly married, and everybody was kind of doing that a bit, you know? I think they gave details to my nephew -- one of their grandsons. And I was like, 'oh, I really don't wanna even think about that."

There is one celebrity, however, that has made Vanderpump think twice about becoming a swinger -- Jon Hamm -- with the reality star joking that The Morning Show actor's "nether regions" should have their own Instagram account.

In all seriousness, Vanderpump said that she doesn't "have the energy for swinging," and is even a little too "jealous" for it.

"I think [I'm] obsessively in love with my husband, getting married so quick and being so young," she added of their 42-year union.