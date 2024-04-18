Exclusive First Look At MasterChef Generations Season 14

Television By TooFab Staff |
Fox

The top home cooks from four different generations -- Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers -- battle it out for the title of America’s MasterChef and a $250K cash prize!

From XY to Z Gordon Ramsay is cooking up more than just a delicious alphabet soup!

TooFab has an exclusive first look at MasterChef: Generations as it enters its 14th season with an all-new theme beginning Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Ramsay along with acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations -- Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers -- battle it out.

The description for the show says the "home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a restaurant takeover challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal!"

But only one home cook can win it all to take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler and Sharon Levy serve as executive producers.

