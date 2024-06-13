Stars Who Love ‘Bridgerton’ As Much As Everyone Else

Netflix

“I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately.”

Since premiering in 2020, Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series Bridgerton has become a massive hit around the world. Each season, millions of viewers tune in as the show chronicles the Bridgerton family looking for love in 19th century England -- under the watchful eye of gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

The wildly successful series has even captured the attention of some major celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, who reportedly inspired the Featherington family on the show. With the second half of season 3 dropping today, there’s no doubt that Kim and these other famous faces will be ready to binge the rest of the steamy series.

Find out which celebs love Bridgerton…

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been a fan of Bridgerton since the very beginning. Since the show premiered, she’s been tuning in with a group of gal pals and sharing her thoughts on her Instagram stories. Then, when Nicola Coughlan tweeted that the Kardashian family was a big inspiration for the Featheringtons, Kim totally flipped.

“WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!” Kim tweeted in response. “This tweet was sent to me on my Bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

While it’s not clear if Kim ever made it to a fitting, she’s continued to be a fan of the show and recently binged season 2 in preparation for the newly released season 3.

2. Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause has been watching Bridgerton since it premiered in 2020. She finished the entire season in just a few days, tweeting, “Just hit the big finish of #BRIDGERTON 10/10 would recommend.” The following year, she celebrated the second season by attending the release party. There’s no doubt Chrishell has already tuned in for season 3!

3. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is such a big fan of Bridgerton that she totally missed her bedtime one night when she was binging the show. She explained that while she’s usually asleep by 9:30, she stayed up past midnight watching and when her husband Ashton Kutcher woke up in the middle of the night, he was completely confused. He even joked that Mila was “cheating on” him with the show.

“I fall asleep by 9:30. I am out. It doesn’t matter what is on. I am asleep. Last night, I clearly stayed up ’til midnight. I was like what’s happening in the show,” Mila shared on Today. “He’s dead asleep and wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode. He literally goes like this: ‘Are you watching a porno?’ He was so confused about what was happening.”

4. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is a big fan of Bridgerton and fangirled when she had the cast on her talk show, admitting she was “starstruck.” She even revealed that watching the show convinced her to get back on dating apps to find her own romantic interest.

“I got back on a dating app during Bridgerton. I was like, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not dead,’” Drew shared on the show. “For me, that was a big step.”

5. Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness is good friends with Nicola Coughlan so it only makes sense that he’s a big fan of Bridgerton. When season 3 recently premiered, he couldn’t help but gush about his friendship with Nicola, reflecting on how they met around the time Queer Eye premiered.

“I remember when she told me about Bridgerton and I instantly [knew] in my gay bones this was going to be life changing. We got to watch the Bridgerton season 3 premiere last night in a packed theatre, the energy was electric. Nicola’s performance made me feel every range of emotion and y’all are literally not going to be able to deal. Seeing Nicola’s heart, drive, resilience, friendship, and passion brings so much to my life. I love you Nicola and am so proud of you!” Jonathan wrote on Instagram.

6. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is admittedly obsessed with Bridgerton and even got her husband Dwyane Wade involved in making a TikTok paying tribute to the show. Then, when she attended the Fashion Awards in 2021, she channeled Bridgerton with the ball gown she wore.

“This was my homage to Bridgerton. I’m obsessed with the show,” she said while talking to Elle UK. “I love the big ball gowns, the big poofy ball gown thing under the skirt, a snatched little waists. And the hair was iconic, it was this big bulb that Larry Sims, my business partner at Flawless by GU, created and it looks like art.”

7. Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder loves the show so much that she and a group of gal pals attended the Bridgerton experience back in 2022. By the time season 3 premiered this year, she joked she was “so effing ready.” At the end of the midseason finale, she said she was shocked to hear an orchestral version of Pitbull’s song “Give Me Everything” — which she had coincidentally used at her own wedding.

“You can’t have it all but you can put the kids to bed, pour a glass of wine and watch Bridgerton,” Stassi wrote on her Instagram stories.

8. Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman has watched enough Bridgerton to totally nail her impression of Phoebe Dynevor’s character Daphne. Shortly after the show premiered in 2020, Chloe posted a video in character, writing that she was “obsessed” with the show. Then when Regé-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live a few months later, Chloe got to take on the role in a skit about intimacy coordinators.

9. Ramona Singer

Real Housewife Ramona Singer may love Bridgerton but had a little trouble remembering the show’s name. While attending a dinner party last year, Ramona said that the event venue reminded her of the Netflix series.

“I feel like I’m going back in time in London or Paris at this beautiful dinner party. I feel like -- maybe I'm not saying it right -- but Brigadoon. Remember Brigadoon? We all loved that show. [It’s] a Brigadoon night. So special, so wonderful,” Ramona shared.

10. Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian and his wife Serena Williams shared their Bridgerton fandom when they took their daughter to a tea inspired by the show. In a series of photos posted by Alexis, the little girl could be seen in a fancy restaurant enjoying tea and pastries. Alexis affectionately called his daughter the “diamond of the season.”

“Diamond of the Season! I took @olympiaohanian to her first Afternoon Tea. And I’ll never stop fighting for her rights,” Alexis wrote.

11. Sarah Ferguson

Real-life royal Sarah Ferguson admits she’s a big fan of Bridgerton, calling the costumes and set designs “incredible.” Sarah loved the show so much that she says she actually watched it two times.