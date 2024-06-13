Will Ferrell Dressed as Mediaval Lord to 'Embarrass' His Son at Prom

Getty

You never know what 'Saturday Night Live' icon might pull for a public appearance -- and apparently that's true of private appearances, too, as son Magnus shares some of his dad's most embarrassing stunts and costumes.

There's never a dull moment when Will Ferrell's around. That's true for press interviews, talk show appearances, and apparently just being part of his family. In a new post shared to his TikTok, the Saturday Night Live icon's eldest son Magnus, 20, shared one of dad's most outrageous moves.

"Rating things my dad has done," Magnus wrote in the first slide of his post, following a popular trend on the platform. That pic was a simple one, of Magnus looking down on himself as he adjusts a camera overlooking a small recording studio.

TikTok

It's the second slide that takes a moment to fully take in.

Finishing his original thought, Magnus added to this slide, "Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom 10000/10."

In the pic itself, Magnus looks absolutely miserable alongside the Anchorman star, who went absolutely all-out with his ensemble. The post has already been "liked" more than 5 million times.

Magnus is the oldest of three sons Will shares with his wife Viveca Paulin. They are also parents to Mattius, 17, and Axel, 14.

"I've always told people 'if I could have anyone be my dad, it would 100% be Will Ferrell," wrote one commenter, to which Magnus replied, "we can swap roles for a day if u want." Another tried to imagine what it would be like having Will Ferrell yell at you, to which Magnus said, "Scary."

Magnus' latest post about his famous father comes eight months after Will showed up at his USC (University of Southern California) Sigma Alpha Mu tailgate party to show off his skills. Talking on the Lightweights podcast back in October, Magnus shared that he invited his dad to come DJ the party, and the comedian was down to do it.

Even better -- and as expected -- Will took this role just as seriously as he does all his others, quickly going viral for his very serious DJ look, completely with sunglasses, headphones and a backward USC cap.

Not just a parent, Will is also a proud USC alum himself, having graduated from the prestigious university in 1990. He delivered the commencement speech to the graduation class of 2017, while he and Viveca contributed to funding for the first-ever scholarship for the school's women's soccer team.

According to Magnus, Will's surprise appearance at his fraternity party happened during Parents Weekend at the university, making it even more special for everyone there.

As for Will's skills behind the deejay booth, when asked if Will knows his way around back there, Magnus replied, "Sure, let's just say that he does."