Kim Kardashian Wasn't Originally Paired With Chloë Sevigny for Controversial Actors On Actors

Mary Ellen Matthews for Variety / Getty

Variety's editor-in-chief reveals the original plan for Kim and why they had to make a last-minute change.

This after the decision to sit seasoned actress Sevigny (American Psycho, Feud Capote vs. the Swans) opposite rookie actress Kardashian (American Horror Story: Delicate) sparked serious backlash on social media.

Well, turns out that wasn't the initial plan.

The publication's editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh, revealed why the two were paired during an episode of Meghan McCain's podcast Citizen McCain.

"I'm gonna give you a little bit of information. I'm going to break some news: Chloë Sevigny wasn't supposed to pair with Kim Kardashian," he said. "Kim Kardashian had someone else that she was supposed to pair with and that actor called in sick on a Friday night, and Kim was supposed to do this on a Sunday."

"Chloë was incredibly gracious, she stepped in at the last minute and came into this conversation with Kim," he explained. "But that wasn't her original acting partner."

Of course, the next question is -- who was Kardashian originally meant to be paired with? While Setoodah did not reveal the name of the reality star's original partner due to not wanting to "draw undue attention to the person," he added he'd confirm it under the right circumstances.

"But maybe on social media, if someone guesses correctly, I'll do a little heart on their [post]," he shared.

He added that Sevigny was chosen due to the pair's Ryan Murphy connection, as both Chloë and Kim starred in his shows. Kardashian played publicist Siobhan Corbyn in AHS while Sevigny was C. Z. Guest in Feud, as well as previous seasons of Horror Story.

The Original Kim Kardashian Backlash Over Variety Series

When Variety revealed its Season 20 lineup in May for the prestigious sit down series, fans honed in on its choice to include The Kardashians star.

"Kim Kardashian's work on one season of AHS does not put her on par with anyone on this list. She’s nowhere near their level of talent and many accomplishments," one social media user wrote.

One social media user commented, "Kim Kardashian? Can we be serious please." Another added, "Kim Kardashian is not an actor." Some even accused the star of paying her way onto the series, "Real actors exist, did Kim K pay to be there???"

Some also turned to Sevigny and shared their sympathy for the Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe winning actress for what they saw as a slight.

"So sorry Chloë Sevigny," one wrote on X. Another wrote, "So is Kim Kardashian an actor now? Did Chloë Sevigny draw the short straw?"

And the hate didn't stop once the episode dropped in full in June.

"Imagine being a talented actress having to work her way up and you get paired with Kim kardashian for your actors on actors 💀," one commenter said of the sitdown, with another adding, "We all still feel like [Kim] was an odd and disrespectful match for [Chloë]."

"Kim Kardashian is not an actor," wrote someone else, while one commenter told Sevigny, "you'll get an Oscar for this performance bae."

Sevigny, however, appeared to support her pairing in an Instagram caption when promoting their interview.

"Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one," she wrote alongside their cover. "And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor #actorsonactors @variety #Iloveactresses. Thank you to @kimkardashian and @variety."